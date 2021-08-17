Lone Peak football at American Fork
American Fork takes the field before its matchup against Lone Peak at American Fork High on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in American Fork, Utah.

 Special to the Herald/Ari Davis

Here’s a look at the top five teams in various Utah Valley sports.

Football

1. American Fork (1-0)

Cavemen put up 60 points on Friday

2. Lone Peak (1-0)

FB/LB Luke Durfey one of state’s best two-way players

3. Skyridge (1-0)

Falcons defense pitched a shutout against Fremont

4. Orem (1-0)

Tigers make impressive start with road win at East

5. Timpview (0-1)

WR Pokai Haunga unstoppable in loss to Lone Peak

Volleyball

1. Lone Peak (0-0)

Burgess sisters (KJ and Zoey) will dominate this season

2. Timpview (0-0)

Silina Damuni state’s top returning setter

3. Pleasant Grove (0-0)

Vikings always in the hunt in Class 6A

4. Mountain View (0-0)

Great junior class will keep Bruins a contender

5. Salem Hills (0-0)

Tessa Treanor, Taylor Snow All-State for Skyhawks last season

Girl’s Soccer

1. Pleasant Grove 5-0

Shootout win vs. Layton keeps Vikings unbeaten

2. Timpanogos 3-0

Summer Christensen with 7 points (5 goals, 2 assists) in three games

3. American Fork 2-2

Cavemen playing very tough preseason schedule

4. Lone Peak 3-0

Knights with 13 goals in first three games

5. Timpview 5-1

Ellie Ford leads T-Birds with six goals so far

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

