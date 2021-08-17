Here’s a look at the top five teams in various Utah Valley sports.
Football
1. American Fork (1-0)
Cavemen put up 60 points on Friday
2. Lone Peak (1-0)
FB/LB Luke Durfey one of state’s best two-way players
3. Skyridge (1-0)
Falcons defense pitched a shutout against Fremont
4. Orem (1-0)
Tigers make impressive start with road win at East
5. Timpview (0-1)
WR Pokai Haunga unstoppable in loss to Lone Peak
Volleyball
1. Lone Peak (0-0)
Burgess sisters (KJ and Zoey) will dominate this season
2. Timpview (0-0)
Silina Damuni state’s top returning setter
3. Pleasant Grove (0-0)
Vikings always in the hunt in Class 6A
4. Mountain View (0-0)
Great junior class will keep Bruins a contender
5. Salem Hills (0-0)
Tessa Treanor, Taylor Snow All-State for Skyhawks last season
Girl’s Soccer
1. Pleasant Grove 5-0
Shootout win vs. Layton keeps Vikings unbeaten
2. Timpanogos 3-0
Summer Christensen with 7 points (5 goals, 2 assists) in three games
3. American Fork 2-2
Cavemen playing very tough preseason schedule
4. Lone Peak 3-0
Knights with 13 goals in first three games
5. Timpview 5-1
Ellie Ford leads T-Birds with six goals so far