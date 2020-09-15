Each week the Daily Herald will rank the top five football teams in the valley.
1. American Fork (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Madsen with seven more TD passes, has 27 for the season in five games
2. Skyridge (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)James Palmer with four TD receptions in 68-7 win vs. Jordan
3. Pleasant Grove (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Vikings needed OT to push past Lehi 35-29
4. Lone Peak (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Knights have outscore first five opponents 187-25
5. Salem Hills (4-0, 0-0 Region 8)Jarret Elmer with 4 TD’s (2 passing, 2 rushing) in 43-10 in vs. Highland