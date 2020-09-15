Skyridge football vs. Orem
Skyridge sophomore quarterback McCae Hillstead gets pushed out of bounds during the game between the Falcons and Orem in Lehi on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Each week the Daily Herald will rank the top five football teams in the valley.

1. American Fork (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Madsen with seven more TD passes, has 27 for the season in five games

2. Skyridge (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)James Palmer with four TD receptions in 68-7 win vs. Jordan

3. Pleasant Grove (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Vikings needed OT to push past Lehi 35-29

4. Lone Peak (5-0, 0-0 Region 4)Knights have outscore first five opponents 187-25

5. Salem Hills (4-0, 0-0 Region 8)Jarret Elmer with 4 TD’s (2 passing, 2 rushing) in 43-10 in vs. Highland

