The American Fork defense forced five Timpview turnovers to help aid its 58-35 victory over the Thunderbirds.
“We haven’t beaten these guys since … I don’t know when,” Caveman Tanner Holden said. “Coming into this week we worked hard and Coach Behm stressed that it doesn’t matter how long it’s been; we’re a new team and it’s a new season. We came out and gave it our best shot and we got the W tonight.”
The Caveman defense came to Provo ready to play and set the tone of the game right from the beginning by forcing and recovering a Timpview fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Moments later Caveman quarterback Maddux Madsen connected with Holden for the touchdown. It was the first of four on the night for Holden.
“It was a huge way to start the game against these guys,” American Fork head coach Aaron Behm said. “It was a real big deal because we went back and forth for the next three quarters.”
The Cavemen kept the momentum rolling in the first quarter, taking just two plays to score on their second possession as Madsen hit Devin Downing down the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown pass push the American lead to 13-0.
Before you could blink, the Cavemen were on the board again as Taylor Crump intercepted a Timpview pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. The score gave the Cavemen a 20-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
“We came out and had more intensity,” Holden said. “We started out the game with a couple of touchdowns and pick six. We all just did our job and that’s what led to the win.”
Timpview finally started to find its rhythm on offense as the Thunderbirds leaned on running back Targhee Lambson behind the running and the execution of quarterback Elijah Allen. However, the Cavemen kept stride with the Thunderbirds, matching them score for score and big play for big play.
When Holden wasn’t catching touchdowns on offense, he was catching interceptions on defense. The senior intercepted two Timpview passes halting Thunderbird drives.
“I couldn’t do it without my brothers out here,” Holden said. “They’re always making me better, pushing me at practice and without them doing their job I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”
Behm pointed to his team’s execution as the difference in the game.
“We had a great week of practice this week and came out super confident because of it,” Behm said. “This win gives us something to build on. Better than last week and we hope we’re better next week. It’s the next step in the process.”