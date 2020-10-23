With the Cedar Valley football team clinging to a 7-point lead in the fourth quarter of Friday's 4A first round game in Eagle Mountain, Tooele put the Aviator defense's backs against the wall.
But sometimes those moments are when you find out what a team is made of.
That's what happened for Cedar Valley as sophomore defensive lineman Aisea Langi made back-to-back sacks, then the Aviators held on fourth down and got the ball back.
Cedar Valley made sure the Buffalos never got another chance, churning out four straight first downs to run out the clock and secure the 28-21 victory.
"It was a tough game," Aviator head coach Weston Zabriskie said. "It's tough to beat a team twice. Tooele is a well-coached team. They've had some adversity this year but they had a lot of kids back tonight. Our kids stepped up to the challenge. We got down but our boys never quit. After that first quarter I felt like we played a great game and now we get to move on for another week."
Zabriskie lauded the way Langi was able to come up big when his team needed him to.
"It's huge to see how much our defensive line has grown up," Zabriskie said. "Three of our four defensive linemen are sophomores, including Aisea. Tonight he made the plays and set them back, forcing their playcalling to be different. That was the difference in the game."
Tooele got the ball to the Cedar Valley 15-yard line and had a first down, but a false start pushed the Buffalos back.
After a six-yard gain on the first play, Tooele tried a couple of pass plays. Langi was able to get in the backfield and force the Buffalos back 10 yards.
Langi said he just wanted to make the plays so the Aviators could keep playing.
"It felt really good," Langi said. "I was surprised. Something came to me and I just went beast-mode, I guess. It was the whole team. I just didn't want it to be our last game."
Tooele elected to go for it on fourth down, since there were less than five minutes left in the game, and although the pass fell incomplete Cedar Valley was flagged for pass interference.
In high school football in Utah, that penalty doesn't result in an automatic first down. The Buffalos got another opportunity, this time on a fourth-and-7 from the 12-yard line.
Tooele went for the end zone and the tie but the ball hit the turf and the Aviator defense held.
Cedar Valley then converted on a pair of third-and-short plays to run out the clock.
It appeared early in the game that it was going to be a high-scoring battle, since the visitors scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, sandwiched around a 60-yard touchdown run by Aviator running back Vili Mausia.
But Cedar Valley came back to tie things up early in the second quarter with a 35-yard touchdown on a pass from junior quarterback Payton Weber to sophomore wide receiver Taygen Hansen.
The Aviators then forced a couple of Buffalo punts and went in front when Mausia tossed a great halfback pass to junior wide receiver Lucas Peck for a 20-yard score.
"For us to hold them and then get the scores to have the lead at halftime," Zabriskie said. "That was huge. We also forced a turnover on the ensuing kickoff. Those are the types of little things we weren't doing. The kids have the confidence now to go make plays when we ask them."
Cedar Valley extended the lead after recovering a fumble deep in Buffalo territory. Weber scrambled around but made a couple of tacklers miss and took the ball 13 yards for the touchdown.
Tooele came back with a 61-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter to set up the excitement of the final frame.
Now the Aviators (6-4) advance to play at Ridgeline in the second round of the 4A tournament.
"We've got to go play but hopefully the guys are starting to believe," Zabriskie said. "We feel like we've got talent. We're playing good football right now. The kids are really believing in the system that we are running. They are being so resilient and feel like they can go play with anybody. They are excited for another game."