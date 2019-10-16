Lehi’s Creyton Cooper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one to lead the Pioneers past the Orem Tigers, 24-21.
While Cooper’s performance paved the way for the Lehi offense, it was the Pioneer defense that was the difference in the game holding the Orem offense scoreless in the second half.
Orem claimed a 21-17 halftime lead and the second half began with momentum on the Tigers’ side. However, that energy began to shift after Orem five-star recruit, Noah Sewell, left the game with a knee injury.
Lehi running back Carsen Manookin’s rushing led the Pioneer offense on a 90-yard drive to end the third quarter capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Cooper to reclaim the led 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pioneer defense was stout, stopping the Tigers on fourth down on three separate possessions and ending the game with back-to-back sacks followed by a Jacob Vasquez interception.
The Pioneers began the game red-hot jumping out to a 10-0 lead on a long pass from Cooper to McKay Wall on the first possession of the game follow by a 23-yard field goal from Carson Weber on the ensuing drive.
Orem finally got its offense moving thanks to a couple of chunk yardage runs from Sewell and a long pass from Pono Kahala-Giron to Jakob Robinson moved the Tigers into the red zone. Later in the drive, Jaxson Williams broke a tackle after catching a short pass and raced down the left sideline and into the end zone.
Lehi answered Orem’s touchdown with one of its own. Cooper connected with Jaden Greenwood across the middle for a 23-yard touchdown to push the Pioneer lead back to 10.
With time waning in the first half, the Orem offense stepped up its play. Sewell barreled into the endzone from two yards out for a touchdown and caught a 46-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field after a Lehi three-and-out to take the lead heading into halftime. However, the Tigers were unable to hang on for the victory.
Both teams now prepare for the 5A football state tournament, which begins next week.