Though Friday night’s gridiron clash between Provo and Lehi was technically a non-league affair, in the new era of the RPI system, every game is critical. Both Provo and Lehi came into the game at 4-1 but Lehi came through to please its fans on Homecoming winning, 35-14, thanks to a dominating second half.
Lehi led just 13-7 at the break and Provo was receiving the ball to start the second half. But this is when Lehi’s defense rose up.
The Pioneers held Provo to two straight three-and-outs and then they scored 15 points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Lehi quarterback Creydon Cooper scored from one yard out. His run was set up by a 44-yard reception by Isaiah Tauai. The Pioneer receiver took a simple out route that was likely to be a 10-yard gain and broke a tackle and scampered down to the 1-yard line where Cooper took it one play later. Lehi, at this point, went for two points and Tauai hauled in a pass from Cooper to extend Lehi’s lead to 21-7.
Cooper would score again running around the right side on a scramble for five yards and TJ Roskelly kicked the extra point to put the Pioneers out in front 28-7.
Tauai again showed his elusiveness by scoring on a 38-yard connection from Cooper early in the final stanza. Similar to his third quarter score, Tauai broke a tackle and then tiptoed down the sideline to paydirt.
Tuaai also had an 8-yard touchdown catch in the first half while Carsen Manoonkin scored on a 27-yard run. A missed extra point gave Lehi the 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Alex Myles-Mills was the star for the Bulldogs scoring all 14 points.
Myles Mills hauled in a 79-yard pass from Luke Haslem and then kicked the extra point to trim Lehi’s lead to 13-7.
Myles-Mills and Haslem later connected in the fourth quarter on another long score of 67 yards but at that point Provo was behind 35-7. Myles-Mills again retrieved the kicking block and split the uprights on the point after.
The two teams traded offensive possessions before Lehi was able to run out the clock.
“We were able to make some adjustments and the defense played well,” said Lehi head coach Ed Larson. “We still need to clean up some things. I came into the season worrying about our DB play and we got exposed a bit tonight.”
Cooper shined at quarterback accounting for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing for the Pioneers and got the praises of his head coach.
“Cooper did a good job tonight,” added Larson. “We have to clean some things up (on offense). We got in the red zone three times in the first half and didn’t score.”
Other stars for the Pioneers were Maoputasi Young who secured two interceptions to thwart Provo drives. Ryder Hatch and Harrington Ray also shined pressuring Haslem and controlling Provo’s running game. And while he didn’t score McKay Wall had some big receptions for the Pioneers, including two for 32 and 27 yards respectively. Wall also broke off a 53-yard kickoff return to start the game as Provo’s Myles-Mills stopped Wall from going to the house.