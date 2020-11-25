It’s not hard to imagine 2020 becoming the modern standard for the most brutal year we’ve had to endure.
But while everyone is struggling physically, emotionally, economically and in many other ways during the COVID-19 pandemic, Timpview head football coach Andy Stokes has faced some very tough additional challenges.
His wife, Tia Stokes, has been battling acute myeloid leukemia, which according to http://cancer.org is “a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes abnormal myeloblasts (a type of white blood cell), red blood cells, or platelets.”
In addition, he also had a close friend, Thunderbird assistant coach Dave Acosta, die in a mountain biking accident during the summer.
With so many monumental issues hammering him in his life, Andy Stokes said the biggest key to making it through has been appreciating everything he has.
“I tell my boys that I’m grateful for the bad times too,” Stokes said in a phone interview last week. “Without the bad times, we have no idea if we are having a good time. The colors in the world for my family specifically are brighter because of what we are going through. We see things differently and everything is better. Sitting on the porch is an amazing experience because we get to, because we have that opportunity, when we might not. You don’t take things for granted. When you have tough situations, you start to see and feel life for what it is.”
He said that the challenges and heartaches make it so you “stop wearing your blinders and start seeing life for the wonderful opportunities we have and the wonderful thing it is.”
He talked about how the devastating impact of the global pandemic has the potential to awaken more thankfulness and appreciation in our society — but it’s an opportunity many are missing out on.
“Unfortunately, I see people focusing on things that are really out of their control,” Stokes said. “Whether or not we have COVID restrictions or some political things, that’s not in my control. What I can learn from this is to appreciate the things I can control. COVID gave me an opportunity to spend more time with my family and that’s been amazing, especially for our family. We’ve been grateful for that.
“You have to take what you are given and make whatever is the best possible thing we can out of that. You don’t get to choose. Life doesn’t care what you deserve; it only cares what you are willing to go work for.”
While he might not be able to convey that message to the whole world, he definitely emphasizes it regularly in his sphere of influence and with his Timpview football team.
“The best thing you can do is talk about it all the time,” Stokes said. “With these kids, what they hear the most and see the most are what they are going to take away. We are constantly telling them to be grateful for today, grateful we are playing football. But part of being grateful isn’t just saying you are grateful. We have learned in my family that being grateful is living today as good as you can — because you might not get a tomorrow.”
He urges them to make the most of the moment because that is in and of itself an expression of appreciation for that chance.
“Living the mantra of being out here playing football and so we are going full speed, that’s being grateful,” Stokes said. “I think we preach that a lot. We talk to the kids about being grateful for their parents and for their opportunities, everything. It is bred into our program. It’s probably the No. 1 thing we talk about.”
He loves seeing it when that message appears to be hitting home with his Thunderbirds.
“I think the kids get it,” Stokes said. “They are teenagers and so they often have a limit to their long-term thinking — but they are grateful to be here, to be at school, to play football, to do what they love.”
It’s just one more message that he feels like the sport is teaching to the young men who put in the work and compete, who then in turn give back. He said that it has made a big boost to his wife to have his players proclaim to be part of “Tia’s Tribe” and support his family.
“Football is a lot about life,” Stokes said. “It’s more about life than it is about the game. It’s been a special blessing for our family.”