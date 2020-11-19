The task at hand for the Lone Peak defense in Friday’s Class 6A state championship game is easy to identify but daunting: Find a way to slow down what might be the most prolific passing offense in the history of Utah prep football.
Oh, is that all?
Corner Canyon is the apex predator program in the state, having won two straight state titles and 41 consecutive games. Charger quarterback Jaxson Dart has completed 69% of his passes for 4,353 yards and a state-record 63 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Dart has also gained over 1,000 yards rushing. His top three receivers — Noah Kjar, Cody Hagen and Talmage Handley — have a combined 172 catches for 3,682 yards and 54 scores.
The man tasked with coming up with a game plan against the Chargers is former BYU and NFL defensive end Ryan Denney.
Denney played nine years with the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. He retired in 2010 and kept himself busy working in real estate and finishing a master’s degree in business at BYU. In 2013, he was talked into helping out with the Timpview defensive line and was bitten by the coaching bug.
“As soon as I started, I got sucked in,” Denney said. “It’s hard to be a part-timer as a coach. I tell people that if you’re a high school football coach, something is wrong with you. You have to love to do it and it’s a tough commitment.”
Denney eventually came to Lone Peak as a defensive line coach in 2015 and took over as the defensive coordinator two years later.
“I didn’t really want it,” Denney admitted. “I’m a die-hard defensive line guy. I know the front seven in and out. In nine years in the NFL, I didn’t pay much attention to the defensive backs. When we had meetings and they started to go over the coverages, they excused the defensive line to work on other things.”
In 2017, the Knights gave up an average of 20.9 points per game. That number has decreased each season Denney has been calling the defense. In 2020, Lone Peak surrendered just 32 points in the first six games of the season. Through 13 games, the Knights are giving up just 13 points per game, third in Class 6A while playing in the toughest region (Region 4) in the state.
“Coach Denney does a great job with his scheme up front and the kids buy into it,” Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank said. “He designs the defense and our other coaches help him to implement it. He does such a great job because year in and year out our defenses are good. The kids have kind of grown up in his system for the past three or four years. That makes a huge difference.”
Denney said his defensive style is based more on his experience as a high school coach than on his time in the NFL, though there are a few blitzes he borrowed from the Bills.
“We are an aggressive, high-pressure, hard-hitting defense,” Denney said. “We just get guys that believe in that culture. Over the course of the game, all that pressure and hard hitting adds up.”
Lone Peak lost to Corner Canyon 35-25 during the regular season meeting on Sept. 24 but led 19-14 at halftime. A couple of key errors in the second half kept the Knights from pulling off the upset.
“One of the big challenges is with their quarterback,” Denney said. “He (Dart) is as big (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) as some of my defenders. It’s a different story when you’re trying to tackle a guy who could be playing defensive end. But we’ve played Corner Canyon as well as anyone has. We’ll rely on a combination of showing some new things while relying on the things that we’ve been successful at this season.”
The Lone Peak football program has sent some pretty good players to the next level, including Paul Walkenhorst, Matt and CJ Ah You, Micah Hannemann and Sae Tautu (all to BYU) and Chase Hansen (to Utah).
Former Knights Preston Lewis, Michael Daley, Ammon Hannemann, Jackson McChesney, Mason Wake, Connor Pay and Talmage Gunther are in the BYU program currently.
This year’s Lone Peak defense boasts a number of high-caliber athletes, including senior defensive end John Henry Daley. He leads the state with 22 sacks and spends so much time in the opponent’s backfield it’s as if he is playing Madden on his Playstation 4 with a cheat code.
“With all the high school football seasons canceled in other states, it’s a blessing to come out here and play with my brothers,” John Henry Daley said. “We’ve been waiting our whole lives to play our senior season so it’s a great opportunity.”
Daley is supported by linebacker Luke Durfey (112 tackles) and senior defensive tackle Maxx Oborn. Those three players have been on the field together since grade school.
Junior Kao Hansen, at 6-foot-4, has bounced around from defensive end to linebacker and now safety, and he’s starting to make more plays. The first time the Knights faced Corner Canyon he was still learning the position.
Senior linebacker Siale Tahi, who has missed most of the season due to injury, returned last week for the semifinals against Skyridge and tied for the team lead in tackles with 12.
“Our defense is amazing,” Tahi said. “We practice so hard every week. I expect everything and more from our defense.”
Lone Peak — just like the other teams playing in the finals — are awaiting COVID-19 tests this week. The Knights were down three starters in last week’s semifinals, including two offensive linemen and a linebacker. In addition, Brockbank had to miss the game and Denney reluctantly took over head coaching duties.
“To be honest, it’s tougher to enjoy the game as a head coach,” Denney said. “You’re always worried about the next possession. It was an amazing experience but you’re always thinking about the next scenario. It was a little more pressure than I expected.”
The Knights will need all hands on deck Friday against the Chargers, who have averaged 48.1 points per game in their 13 wins and have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 31 points.
“I think everyone would like to see the two best teams in the state at full strength,” Denney said.