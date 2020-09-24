Sometimes the outcome of a football game between two excellent teams hinges on the crazy caroms and bounces of the oblong-shaped ball.
That's what happened in Thursday's battle between two of the top-ranked teams in the state as Lone Peak hosted Corner Canyon.
The Knights trailed the Chargers by two points midways through the third quarter but the Lone Peak defense had stuffed Corner Canyon deep in its own territory and forced a punt.
Instead of soaring majestically downfield, the Charger kick fell short — but took one of those game-changing bounces and hit a Knight player.
Corner Canyon recovered the ball, scored a touchdown a few plays later and never looked back as the Chargers defeated Lone Peak, 35-25.
Knight head coach Bart Brockbank said bad breaks happen in games and that to beat a good opponent you have to respond.
"We had some bad breaks but you've got to come back from them," Brockbank said. "We talk all the time about how you can execute a good play and crappy stuff still happens. But then you have to dig deep and finish. I think we hung our heads, let them get down to the 5-yard line and then tried to stop them. You can't do that. You have to come out strong, forget that it was a turnover and just move on."
While the Corner Canyon touchdown after the punt recovery made it a two-score game, the Knights still had plenty of time and appeared to be marching back down the field to narrow the gap on their next drive.
A fumble in Charger territory, however, turned out to be a back-breaker.
Corner Canyon again pounced on the momentum shirt and marched back down field to score again and go up by 16 points.
Lone Peak did get a fourth-quarter touchdown to narrow the gap, but the two-point conversion failed, the onside kick failed and — after stopping the Chargers — the Knights failed to convert on a fourth down as they desperately tried to rally.
It was a disappointing finish to a game that had started very promisingly for Lone Peak.
The home team scored on its first possession, stopped Corner Canyon on a fourth down, then added a field goal.
A big hit on the next Charger possession popped the ball loose from a Corner Canyon receiver and Knight senior defensive back Britton Berry gathered it in out of the air.
He raced all the way to the Charger 10-yard line, giving Lone Peak a golden opportunity to go up by three scores. But the Knights only gained one yard in three plays and had to settle for another field goal.
"In my opinion, we should've had four touchdowns in the first half," Brockbank said. "We should've had 28 points and that is frustrating as a coach. I think sometimes we get down close to the end zone and then let up as an offense rather than having the mentality that we need to finish and get in the end zone. We have to work on that."
Corner Canyon came roaring back behind a pair of long touchdown passes from quarterback Jaxson Dart to receiver Cody Hagen, one that went for 80 yards and another one that covered 48 yards.
But the Lone Peak defense rose up once more before halftime as senior defensive lineman John Henry Daley drilled Dart in his own end zone, forced a fumble and recovered it to give the Knights the 19-14 lead at halftime.
Dart brought his team back running the ball on the first drive of the second half, eventually capping the drive with a 10-yard pass to Hagen to give the visitors the lead and set up the key sequence.
Although Brockbank was pleased overall with the effort of his team, he said they have to do a better job of finishing.
"The question is how quickly can we forget about this one and move on," Brockbank said. "You can't cry about this one. It's just one game. I'm going to focus on finishing better, particularly in the red zone. We just really struggled there."
Lone Peak (6-1, 1-1) next welcomes Skyridge to Highland for another huge Region 4 game on Oct. 2 while Corner Canyon (7-0, 2-0) hosts Westlake the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.