Lone Peak football cruised past West Friday night 49-0 to advance to the 6A state semifinals.
The Panthers came into the game, their confidence running high after defeating Roy in the second-round of the playoffs last week on a last second Clarence Bird Butler kick return for a touchdown.
The Knights quickly crushed the Panthers hopes, putting together a near perfect first half. Lone Peak scored 35 points before halftime while stifling the West offense, holding the Panthers to zero points and no first downs.
The Knights began the game with good field position, starting their first drive at the Panthers 32-yard line. Five plays later Lone Peak led its visitors 7-0, following a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior running back Eli Cloward.
Lone Peak only poured it on from there. The Knights would again take advantage of good field position following a Jesse Ah Chee mishandled punt attempt to score their second touchdown. The score came on a 1-yard rush up the middle by Luke Durfey.
The Knights senior quarterback Jonah Heimuli talked about his teams’ impressive performance, saying: “Our whole goal this week was intense practices so that we’d be ready as soon as it was game time [to] come in and just dominate.”
That is exactly what Lone Peak did. The second quarter saw the Knights score three more touchdowns, a second for Cloward and a first for Luke Tucker on a 9-yard pass from Heimuli.
Kao Hansen scored Lone Peak’s third touchdown of the quarter when he picked off Karson Lopati and weaved his way into the end zone. With the score the Knights led 35-0 with a minute to go before intermission.
Lone Peak head coach Bart Brockbank was pleased with how his defense played.
“I’m really happy with the defense,” Brockbank said. “They’re getting off the ball well up front, stopping that run game which makes it difficult for them to get into a rhythm.”
Despite playing better in the second half, the Panthers were never able to get into a rhythm and score any points. Lone Peak however kept its momentum going, scoring two more touchdowns before all was said and done.
Heimuli discussed the difficulty of staying focused in a blowout win, saying “It is really hard. Our captains at halftime really had to get on people for screwing around. We could lose games like this and we need to stay focused, especially during the playoffs.”
The Knights will have to be focused next week when they face a very good Skyridge team. That game is set for Thursday with a time yet to be determined.