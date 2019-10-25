One of these days the Lone Peak football team is going to be able to have a gameday without drama.
A week-and-a-half ago, the Knights found out they would be forfeiting five wins due to playing an ineligible player right before taking on Pleasant Grove.
Friday was even more dramatic for Lone Peak because the school was placed on lockdown by police during class time due to a report of a possible active shooter.
“It was crazy,” Knight head coach Bart Brockbank said. “I got an email from the school their is a potential active shooter in the school. I’m not on campus, so I left work and went over but I obviously couldn’t get anywhere near it. There were like a million police officers there. I think they said they had 12 law enforcement organizations there. Kids were sending me videos of the SWAT team rolling around with their guns. It was kind of crazy.”
Eventually it was discovered that the report was about an individual at Highland High School in Sugar House, not the high school in Highland, Utah (Lone Peak).
The Knights were slated to be playing at Riverton at 5:30 p.m. in a 6A state first round game but Brockbank talked to the Silverwolves and the game was eventually moved back to 6:10 p.m. to give Lone Peak time to make the trip and prepare for the contest.
“The boys wanted to play,” Brockbank said. “They didn’t want to push the game back to another day or anything.”
After a day of drama and uncertainty like that, how would the Knights respond on the football field?
Brockbank said there was only one moment where that question really entered his mind.
“As we were coming up, one of the captain did say that it felt a little surreal to be going to a football game after the lockdown, so that made me a little nervous at that point,” Brockbank said. “During the lockdown, I was just so worried about everyone being OK. Once that was all said and done, I wasn’t worried about the focus of the kids. Stuff flows of their backs pretty good. With all the drama we’ve had this year, they’ve done really well. We came out and did alright.”
Once the game actually began, the Knights couldn’t have asked for things to have gone much better as Lone Peak blasted out to a huge first-quarter lead and cruised to 37-8 win.
“That reminds of the Lone Peak team five or six weeks ago where we came out fast,” Brockbank said. “The defense was hitting hard and getting turnovers, then the offense was coming in and scoring quick. When we were 5-1, we were rolling like that. We we lost three in a row, we lost some confidence.”
A look at the sequence of big plays the Knights made showed just how dominant the first quarter was:
- A defensive stop on the first Silverwolf possession turned into a muffed snap on a punt attempt, a fumble Lone Peak recovered.
- Knight junior Chase Comer raced 18 yards for a touchdown on the first offensive play.
- A second Lone Peak defensive stop gave the Knight offense good field position and Comer needed just two plays to cover 51 yards including a 25-yard TD run.
- Lone Peak forced a Riverton fumble on the ensuing kickoff, eventually turning the second turnover into a 12-yard TD pass from sophomore Luke Romney to junior Trajan Hansen.
- After the first first down of the game for the Silverwolves, Knight junior defensive back Justin Ostler stepped in front to intercept a Fremont pass and went 55 yards to the end zone.
Those plays gave Lone Peak the 27-0 lead in the first quarter, which would be too much for Riverton to overcome, even though the Silverwolves never gave up.
“I would expect nothing less from Jody Morgan’s team,” Brockbank said. “He is a great coach and they execute well. We knew we had to play all the way through.”
The Knights have certainly proven to be resilient over the last couple of weeks.
“After the decision initially came down from the state about the forfeits, in that first meeting with the team I think they came together,” Brockbank said. “I think they closed ranks and said is everyone against us? That’s really solidified the team. Today everyone was thinking, ‘what more could happen?’ I think we are back focused and the kids are working hard.”
Lone Peak advances to the 6A second round, where it will go back on the road to face Region 4 rival Skyridge.
“We’re excited,” Brockbank said. “They beat us this year once and beat us last year. It’s ours to go take or they are going to take it and they’ve proven that. They are a good team.”
The Knights and Falcons are slated to play on Nov. 1 in Lehi at 4 p.m.