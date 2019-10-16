Lone Peak, the defending 6A state football champion, now has a record of 0-9 heading into its football game at Pleasant Grove on Wednesday night.
Bart Brockbank, head coach of the Knights, confirmed to the Daily Herald that the UHSAA's committee had ruled that Lone Peak had played an ineligible player, and therefore must forfeit the games in which that player played.
Due to the UHSAA's new RPI system, Lone Peak will still make the playoffs. The bracket will be announced on Saturday at 9 a.m., and the Knights will have a tough first-round opponent.
Brockbank said that he held a team meeting before the game to discuss the matter with the team, and to get them focused for their matchup on Wednesday.
The game against the Vikings on Wednesday is the final game of the regular season for Lone Peak.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.