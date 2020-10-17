It's been a long season for an Orem football team that seemed to have more than its fair share of bad luck.
The Tigers first lost games scheduled against out-of-state opponents, then had a month-long break due to repeated COVID-19 game cancellations.
The Utah High School Activities Association ratings percentage index, however, still thinks Orem is one of the best teams in Class 5A.
The final RPI football rankings were released Saturday morning, which in turn slotted teams into place in their respective state tournament brackets.
The Tigers (4-2) earned the highest 5A spot of any Utah Valley team, getting the No. 2 seed behind undefeated Brighton.
Region 8 was also well-represented in the 5A rankings as Salem Hills (No. 4-seed), Wasatch (No. 5-seed) and Maple Mountain (No. 6-seed) all ended up 7-2.
It's the second straight year that the Skyhawks got the highest seed from the region even though they didn't win the league title.
Salem Hills was slightly better in the "opponent's winning percentage" and the "opponent's opponent's winning percentage" than the Wasps and the Golden Eagles, who tied for the league title.
Other local 5A seedings were Timpview (No. 9-seed), Springville (No. 11), Lehi (No. 12), Spanish Fork (No. 17) and Provo (No. 18). Payson and Timpanogos both elected to play independent schedules and thus aren't eligible for the playoffs.
Since the top nine teams get first-round byes, the Thunderbirds were the last team to get a pass to the second round.
The Red Devils will host No. 22-seed Murray, the Pioneers will host No. 21-seed Viewmont, the Dons will play at No. 16-seed Highland and the Bulldogs will play at No. 15-seed Mountain Ridge in the first round.
In the 6A ranks, it wasn't surprising that Region 4 swept the top four seeds.
Lone Peak (9-1) got the No. 2-seed behind top-seeded and undefeated Corner Canyon, while Skyridge (8-2) was the No. 3-seed and American Fork (7-3) was the No. 4-seed.
The Knights and the Falcons both challenged the Chargers before losing at the end and the Cavemen have proven to be a dangerous team as well.
Don't be surprised if Pleasant Grove (No. 8-seed) and Westlake (No. 17-seed) make good showings in the 6A playoffs as well.
The Thunder are the only Region 4 squad that will play in the first round of the 6A playoffs as they will head to Hunter to face the No. 16-seeded Wolverines.
Mountain View and Cedar Valley came in close together in the 4A RPI rankings as the Bruins (5-3) were No. 11 and the Aviators (5-4) were No. 13.
Mountain View will host No. 22-seed Uintah while Cedar Valley will host No. 20-seed Tooele, both of which are rematches from Region 10.
ALA is the No. 14-seed in the 3A playoffs and will play at No. 3-seed Summit Academy in the first round.
All of the first-round playoff games are scheduled to be played on Oct. 23.
For complete details on the RPI standings and brackets, go to http://UHSAA.org.