For the second time in the 2020 gridiron season, the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles defeated rival Springville. This time around Maple Mountain outscored the Red Devils 27-21 in a hard-fought contest to move on to the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament.
“I know it’s just hard to beat a team twice,” Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw said. “We just tried to prepare the best we could. I think having the week off helped, and we knew this would likely be the scenario (as Burtenshaw fully expected Springville to beat Murray in the first round, which the Red Devils did 36-0).”
Thanks to No. 14-seed Alta upsetting No. 3-seed Bonneville, Friday night’s win by No. 6-seed Maple Mountain will give the Golden Eagles another home game when they host the Hawks on Nov. 6. The game time has yet to be announced.
“I’m always glad to play here," Burtenshaw said. "I love it. We’re just happy to be playing for another week. It doesn’t matter in the playoffs. Ugly, pretty, you just need to win.”
Maple Mountain took control early with 14 first quarter points.
Tyler Nelson hooked up with Johnny Kearl on a 3-yard scoring pass early in the first quarter and then the defense came through big as Jonah Beutler had a 34-yard pick-six for a touchdown. After Seth Krommenhoek split the uprights, Maple Mountain led 14-0.
Springville then struck back on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Kaden DeLlamas found Bradey Mortensen for a 13-yard score. The extra point went awry so Maple Mountain led 14-6.
The Golden Eagles extended their lead thanks to a Kyson Hall 6-yard touchdown reception from Nelson. The extra point was true and Maple Mountain led 21-6.
Springville then answered back as DeLlamas hooked up with Zachary Mitchell on a 21-yard strike. The Red Devils went for the two point conversion and Seth Rigtrup came through on his run, cutting Maple Mountain’s lead to 21-14.
Krommenhoek then shined for Maple Mountain connecting on two field goals of 33 and 41 yards, the last one coming on the final play of the half. Ultimately, his successful field goals were the difference in the outcome, which earned him high praises from Burtenshaw.
“He’s (Krommenhoek) been great for us for two years," Burtenshaw said. "He does a great job dealing with pressure. He’s been money for us and it’s awesome to have a weapon like that.”
Springville showed a never-say-die attitude, holding Maple Mountain scoreless in the second half.
Mortensen and Will Udall secured interceptions for the Red Devils and Rigtrup was incredible running the ball for 185 yards on 24 carries including a 25-yard scoring romp in the final stanza.
The Red Devils had a chance to actually take the lead in the final minutes but could not get the go-ahead score.
DeLlamas was lost to injury the entire second half so the Red Devils played sophomore Ryder Burton and Jaxson Carbajal at quarterback. Carbajal showed some effectiveness running the ball with some physical running on some designed runs to augment Rigtrup.
But with the game on the line, Maple Mountain’s defense rose to the occasion to preserve the victory. This effort wasn’t lost on Burtenshaw.
“They’re a real physical team with good athletes," Burtenshaw said. "They have guys that are tough to tackle. We knew we were going to have a tough time with them. We were resilient when our backs were against the wall and made plays when we had too.”