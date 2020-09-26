Friday’s Region 8 gridiron contest between rivals Maple Mountain (5-2, 2-1) and Spanish Fork (2-5, 0-4) had a bit of everything to entertain any football fan.
It had great offense, timely defensive stands, and spectacular special team touchdowns by both teams.
But ultimately the Maple Mountain faithful left much happier as a fourth-quarter comeback by the home team resulted in a 44-37 victory.
Maple Mountain trailed 34-26 going into the final stanza but the Golden Eagles scored 18 points while the Dons could only muster a field goal. Maple Mountain’s third field goal on the night by Seth Krommenhoek trimmed Spanish Fork’s lead to 34-29.
Spanish Fork extended the lead back to eight points when Austin Stevenson drilled a 40-yard field goal of his own midway through the quarter, but that only set up the Maple Mountain heroics.
Tyler Nelson scampered in from 17 yards away to pull the Golden Eagles to within two points.
It appeared the Dons stopped the two-point conversion to tie the score, but a pass interference penalty gave the Golden Eagles a second chance and Nelson found Johnny Kearl in the back of the end zone to knot the score at 37.
Maple Mountain’s defense rose up and forced a punt that only went seven yards and gave the Golden Eagles great field position at the Don 32-yard line. Three plays later Thomas Weight took it in from nine yards out. Krommenhoek was true on the extra point and Maple Mountain had its first lead since early in the second quarter.
Maple Mountain’s defense rose up one more time stopping Spanish Fork and the Golden Eagles were able to run out the clock to earn the 44-37 victory.
Though Maple Mountain had a big fourth quarter, a key scoring play in the third quarter not only changed the momentum of the game but played a part in Spanish Fork’s strategy on special teams to punt the ball out-of-bounds the rest of the game. That helped set up Maple Mountain’s two fourth quarter touchdowns.
Trailing 34-20, Cole McCallister’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown pulled the Golden Eagles within eight points but definitely changed the tenor of the game which up until that point Spanish Fork appeared in total control.
That was because Spanish Fork scored 21 second-quarter points to erase a 10-6 deficit and take a 27-17 lead into the locker room.
Jonah Turagovou scored twice for the Dons, once via a 17-yard connection with quarterback Zac Dart, while the other was a 4-yard run.
Teammate Cade Olsen took a kickoff 97 yards back to the house on the final play of the first half. That came after Aedan Seiuli hauled in a 5-yard pass from Nelson with just nine seconds left in the second quarter to pull the Golden Eagles within three points at 20-17.
Both quarterbacks played well as Maple Mountain’s Nelson tossed for two touchdowns and ran for another while Dart tossed two touchdowns himself.
Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw recognized the thrilling back-and-forth nature of the game, and that his team was truly tested.
“That game had everything in it,” Burtenshaw said. “One play here and one play there. Football is a game of inches. Coach (Dustin) Smith does a great job over there (at Spanish Fork) and they played their guts out. Just one play.”
For the Maple Mountain players, their teammate Bryson McQuivey who is battling cancer, is never far from their minds.
“He’s my brother and I would do anything for him," Seiuli said.
Each week a player will wear his jersey and Seiuli had the opportunity to do so two home games ago while Kyson Hall did so in this game. Seiuli related how on each Thursday practice McQuivey will choose a player to wear his jersey and how “it’s a special honor” to be chosen.