The first series for the Mountain View Bruins under new head football Abe Poduska was a rousing success.
In front of the home crowd in Orem, Mountain View drove 80 yards in eight plays, the series culminating in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jackson McCarty to DaiTrez Johnson to give Mountain View an early 6-0 lead.
“It felt really good to have success early in the game,” Poduska said. “We were able to move the ball and put points on the board early, but we just got tired. Maple Mountain is a really good football team.”
That really good football team took some time to get in sync, but once the Golden Eagles started to move the ball, they ran away — literally — with a 55-22 victory over Mountain View.
Following the Bruins’ opening drive, Maple Mountain responded with a touchdown of its own.
On third down, Golden Eagle quarterback Hunter Bezzant threw a screen pass to running back Josh Glassford, who split the Bruin defense and ran 59 yards to the end zone.
“Josh is a really talented running back," Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw said. “He has great vision, and is able to hit the hole quickly.
“He was injured all last year, so he didn’t get to play. We weren't sure if he was going to be ready for this year, but he really stepped up for us. He’s one of the new starters that we have this year, and he played great.”
Maple Mountain wasn’t finished breaking long plays against the Bruin defense. The Golden Eagles had 10 plays of 20 or more yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run by Jaxson Denton, a 26-yard touchdown scramble by Bezzant and a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bezzant to Denton.
Bezzant was 11-for-15 for 208 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for another touchdown.
“I thought (Bezzant) did a good job,” Burtenshaw said. “He made good decisions for us, and he threw the ball on time as well as accurately. It’s always nice as a quarterback to have some big targets, and he hit them a few times.”
Denton had two catches for 62 yards as well as four carries for 108 yards, scoring through the air and on the ground.
“I felt like we settled down as the game went on,” Burtenshaw said. ”With so many new guys starting from last year and getting experience, we got better later in the game.”
On the Golden Eagles’ final drive of the third quarter, Glassford and Denton alternated explosive runs of 25, 20 and 30 yards, moving Maple Mountain down the field before Glassford punched the ball into the end zone for the score. It was a perfect example of the dominance of the Maple Mountain offense in the middle quarters.
“I felt like our scheme was good, “Burtenshaw said. “Our offensive line did a great job blocking for those guys. They created a lot of good gaps and sealed edges, and that was the big difference to break through for those big plays.”
Next up for the Golden Eagles (1-0) is Pleasant Grove, another team with a first-year head coach.
“I want to build on the experience that we gained tonight,” Burtenshaw said. “With 18 new starters, I want to study the film and take a big step forward next week.”
Mountain View (0-1) will face cross-town rival Orem next week in the Bruins’ first road game of the year.
“I feel really good about where our team is after Game 1,” Poduska said. “We put a lot of scheme on these boys and asked a lot of them mentally. Our goal for this week is to simplify things for the team. We want them flying to the ball of defense, and then just keep doing what we do on offense.
“Orem is a really good team with a big line, and talented skill position players, so it’s going to be tough, but these boys believe in the process that we have been working on. Our goal is to be ready to play, and compete in our region.”