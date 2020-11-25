The Utah Valley high school football and Maple Mountain communities lost a valued friend and teammate Tuesday night when Golden Eagle senior Bryson McQuivey died after battling sarcoma — a cancer that starts in tissues like bone or muscle.
McQuivey's presence made a huge difference to the Maple Mountain football team during the 2020 season as the Golden Eagles tied for the Region 8 title and reached the 5A semifinals, but the news about his cancer got worse as the season progressed.
His teammates expressed their grief on social media Tuesday night, sharing message of love and loss.
"I’m at a loss of words tonight," Golden Eagle senior wide receiver Brian Bess tweeted from his @Brian_Bess2 Twitter account. "From 7th grade Bryson was the type of kid that never gave up and kept fighting. Instead, he smiled and encouraged us to be better. He showed me how to work hard and fight. I love you brys❤️Heaven gained another angel🕊RIP15 #foreverbrysonstrong"
Golden Eagle senior wide receiver Aedan Seiuli tweeted from his @AedanSeiuli Twitter account: "Hard to put in words how I feel right now. Can't believe you're gone. Love u bro❤ R.I.P. #15 CANCER SUCKS!!"
Senior running back Thomas Weight tweeted a similar message from his @ThomasWeight13 Twitter account, saying: "I’ll miss ya bro! #15 honored and blessed to have been your friend and teammate! Ur the man! CANCER SUCKS!!!"
There were also thoughtful words from other in the football community who were touched by McQuivey.
One of those who posted his condolences was Salem Hills coach Jeff Higginson, who tweeted from his @JeffHigginson Twitter account: "I am saddened at the passing of @MapleMountainFB star #brysonstrong I had the chance to meet him prior to our game against MM. He was everything good about the Golden Eagles. He was strong and courageous. My heart goes out to @coach_bshaw and @MapleMountainFB @hills_salem"
Skyhawk senior wide receiver/safety Reed Johnson add from his @johnsonreed01 Twitter account: "Today and everyday we stand together. #brysonstrong"
Orem senior linebacker and captain Jayden AhYou (whose team defeated Maple Mountain in the 5A semifinals) tweeted from his @JaydenAhYou42 Twitter account: "Yours is an eternal, celestial, heavenly championship #15!✊🏾 #brysonstrong Beyond brave, strong & true. Rest easy! Prayers 🙏🏾 for Bryson's family & 🏈 family @MapleMountainFB 🤙🏾 #CancerSucks"
Timpview star defender Logan Fano also expressed his condolences on his @LoganFano Twitter account, saying: "Rest in Love teammate. You left a legacy that will live forever in those you left behind. ALOFA ATU USO! 🙏🏽🖤 #BRYSONSTRONG🎗"
Check back for more details and tributes in memory of McQuivey's legacy.