It was nearly 10 years to the day that Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw was navigating the same waters as Cedar Valley head coach Weston Zabriskie. In 2009, Burtenshaw was named as the head football coach for Maple Mountain in its inaugural season of competition.
Fast forward to 2019 and Burtenshaw is now the longest tenured head coach in Utah County and the Golden Eagles have established themselves as a perennial playoff team. And it was no surprise that Maple Mountain (1-0) handled the upstart Cedar Valley Aviators (0-1) Friday night, winning 51-35 at home in Spanish Fork.
“We’ll look at the film, we got to clean up a lot of our tackling, our special teams, some of our blocking assignments. It’s a week one win and we’ll always take it,” said Burtenshaw who got a nice birthday victory including his team in song after the game.
Cedar Valley got the ball first and after a 7-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, two straight Maple Mountain sacks ended the Aviator hopes of driving the field in the program’s first-ever possession.
After a short punt by Cedar Valley where the Golden Eagles took over inside Aviator territory at the 48-yard line, Maple Mountain cracked the scoreboard first as Golden Eagle quarterback Tyler Nelson scored on an 7-yard run around the left side with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point attempt went awry as the snap was mishandled leaving Maple Mountain ahead 6-0. The key play on the drive was when Nelson connected with Brian Bess on a 38-yard strike on third down.
Maple Mountain held Cedar Valley again and took over on its own 13-yard line. But it took the Golden Eagles just seven plays to drive 87 yards with Nelson doing the damage both with his arm and his feet.
Nelson connected with Ammon Hess on a 34-yard pass and later found Bess on a 14-yard completion on a third down conversion. Nelson also broke off two runs of 22 and 8 yards respectively. Nelson had a 33-yard touchdown pass to Reuben Rose called back because of penalty but that didn’t stop the inevitable as Rose later dove in from 1 yard. The point after missed wide and Maple Mountain led 12-0 as the first quarter ended.
Quarterback Jaxson Hooley made Cedar Valley history being the first Aviator to score as he ran it from 9 yards at the 10:48 mark of the second quarter. Hooley also had success through the air finding Gage Olsen on a 32-yarder for a critical first down. Like their counterparts, the Aviators couldn’t convert on the extra point leaving the score at 12-6.
Maple Mountain would score again just before half as Nelson found Bess streaking down the sidelines for a 27-yard TD reception. The Golden Eagles went for two points and were successful as Gage Nelson hauled in Tyler Nelson’s pass and the Golden Eagles went into the locker room with a 20-6 lead.
Maple Mountain took control of the game in the third quarter with two scores, both coming via Nelson’s arm as he connected with Aedan Seiuli on a 47-yard strike and Reuben Rose on a 34-yard scoring connection. Two extra points were again missed but when the third quarter ended Maple Mountain was comfortably ahead 32-6.
Cedar Valley showed some fight scoring 29 points in the final stanza. Jaxson Dastrup, Brenin Wolfe, Ryan Fisher and Hooley all crossed the goal line for the Aviators.
But Maple Mountain scored three times itself as Nelson ran it in from 1 yard out while Quinlin Jackson and Aliioaiga Gene Ho-Ching reached pay dirt on 11 and seven yard runs respectively.
Nelson did everything for the Golden Eagles but carry out the water bottles. He had 338 yards total offense, 262 yards passing and 76 yards rushing. In the second quarter, he lined up in the shotgun on fourth down just inside Cedar Valley territory and surprised the Aviator defense by punting. The boot went 44 yards and pinned down the Aviators on their own 4-yard line.
“He’s (Nelson) a great kid, great athlete, we really love having him on the field,” stated Burtenshaw.
While Cedar Valley left the field with a loss, Zabriskie saw some positives with his team’s determined effort.
“Never quitting, that’s definitely exciting. A lot to build on, the kids never quit,” said Zabriskie.
Going into next week, Zabriskie said it will be the basics of “blocking and tackling" his team focuses on as it has its home opener versus Spanish Fork (1-0). Meanwhile, Maple Mountain will again play host as it takes on 6A powerhouse Pleasant Grove (1-0).