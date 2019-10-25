With the fourth quarter winding down, Maple Mountain trailed Bountiful 21-18 needing one defensive stop to get the ball back for a chance to tie or win its 5A first round playoff game.
Jared McCann had other ideas.
McCann sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:05 remaining to seal the deal for the Braves, who advanced with a 28-18 win on Friday in Spanish Fork.
The 5-foot-11, 173-pound senior was a problem all afternoon for the Maple Mountain defense, scoring four touchdowns on plays of 3, 80, 33 and 51 yards and finishing with 277 yards on 24 carries.
“I thought we did a good job most of time,” Maple Mountain coach Brad Burtenshaw said. “But there were a couple of plays where he broke one. He’s a tough kid.”
Playing without the services of starting quarterback Tyler Nelson, who suffered broken ribs against Provo two weeks ago, the Golden Eagles used a pair of juniors in Bryson McQuivey and Aliioaiga Gene Ho-Ching. Each threw a touchdown pass and kept Maple Mountain in the game despite McCann’s heroics.
“It makes it harder when don’t have the guy that has been there all year,” Burtenshaw said. “But I’m proud of way those guys played. They prepared well.”
McCann capped a long drive on Bountiful’s opening possession with a 3-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Maple Mountain got on the scoreboard in the second quarter, with Brian Bess gathering in a 35-yard touchdown pass from McQuivey to tie the game at 7. On Bountiful’s next series, McCann broke unchallenged off left tackle and ran 80 yards for a score. The Braves led 14-7 at halftime.
Ho-Ching made his appearance in the fourth quarter and fired a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kyson Hall. Ho-Ching connected with Bess for the two-point conversion to cut the Bountiful lead to 21-18 with 5:45 to play.
The Braves picked up a key first down on its next possession with a third down pass from Peyton Beck to Henry Harper for ten yards with 2:54 remaining. Two plays later, McCann broke through the right side and raced for the clinching score.
Bountiful (5-6) moves on to the second round and is rewarded with a trip to No. 1 seed Salem Hills next week.
Maple Mountain finishes the season with a 5-6 overall record.
“Every year is different and this year we were quite young,” Burtenshaw said. “We probably have 14 or 15 juniors starting. I feel like we had decent season and we’ll be able to regroup for next year. We have a good group of kids coming back. I’m just really proud of our seniors, everything they accomplished and all the work they put in.”