Austin Mortensen caught four touchdown passes and blocked a Maple Mountain field goal to lead the Springville past its rival 35-22 and keep its record perfect at 4-0.
“This is a big rivalry for us,” Springville head coach Willy Child said. “To get this win means a lot to the boys. It means we’re 1-0 in region and a little closer to our goal.”
Mortensen was nearly unstoppable in the second quarter grabbing touchdown catches of 11, 10 and 10 yards to give Springville a comfortable lead heading into halftime.
“We finally settled in and got things going in the second quarter,” Mortensen said. “I was able to just pick my route depending on what the defense was doing, and Payton (Murphy) made the throw.”
In addition to Mortensen’s touchdown catches in the second quarter, the senior hauled in catches of 28 and 30 yards and blocked a Golden Eagle field goal attempt as time expired in the second quarter.
The Red Devils scored on every possession in the first half and allowed the Maple Mountain offense less than four minutes of time of possession.
“Running the ball effectively and getting in those short yardage situations on third and fourth and down is how we play,” Child said. “We know we can make plays and execute in those situations.”
The Red Devils converted on nine third or fourth-down plays throughout the game and only punted twice on the night.
“I was proud of our team and the way they moved the ball on offense, kept the clock running. I was proud of our defense in the second half to keep them to one score.
Both teams continue region play next week as Springville hosts Provo and Maple Mountain travels to Payson.