Duce Anderson threw for three touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead the Mountain View Bruins past the Tooele Buffaloes 35-14 and into the quarterfinals of the 4A state football playoffs.
“We came out and played great the first half,” Mountain View head coach Tyler Anderson said. “The defense played lights out tonight. We hurt ourselves a few times with turnovers, but it’s our first playoff win here in a long time, so we’ll take it.”
It was the first playoff win for Mountain View in 12 years. While the game wasn’t a perfect performance from the Bruins, but it was close. Despite turning the ball over four times and giving up a couple of long Tooele touchdown passes; the home team controlled the game right from the start.
The Mountain View offense moved the ball at will early on and its defense didn’t give the Tooele offense much room to operate. The Bruin defense controlled the link of scrimmage and pressured the Buffaloes all night with blitzing linebackers and stunting defensive linemen.
“We were pretty familiar with them and had a good idea of what we could do,” Anderson said. “We took that momentum with us and the kids came ready to play. They were hungry for a playoff win.”
Eli Stafford recorded back-to-back sacks on Tooele’s final offensive drive, but he wasn’t alone in stopping the Buffaloes. Outstanding play from Liam Hone, Elwood Afalava, Chris Esparza, and Justin Cichoski led the Bruin defense as the group recorded double-digit sacks on the night.
Next week, the Bruins travel to Cache Valley to face Sky View for a chance to notch their 10th win and a 4A semifinal berth.
“We’re gonna celebrate because we haven’t had this happen in a long time,” Anderson said. “Tomorrow, we’ll watch film and fix things. We have some things to clean up for next week, but right now it’s awesome.”