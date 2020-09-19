It was total domination by the Mountain View football team as the Bruins routed Ben Lomond, 49-10, Friday night in Orem.
The lopsided score wasn’t that even that close as Mountain View posted 35 first quarter points in a near perfect performance in all aspects of the game. Mountain View tacked on two more touchdowns while the Scots did manage 10 second half points including a touchdown in the last few seconds of the final stanza.
But for Ben Lomond the first 12 minutes of the contest was a total nightmare and the Bruins fans were treated to an easy Homecoming victory.
There were plenty of heroes for the Bruins.
Jett Anderson had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing. Connor Kidrick had a 50-yard touchdown. Max Blackwell electrified the crowd on a 99-yard TD connection from Jackson McCarty, while regular Bruin starter Kaden Kunz tossed four touchdown passes, two of them to David Hair, one to Connor Kidrick and another to the aforementioned Anderson.
Kyler Copeland accounted for the Bruins’ lone score in the second half crossing the goal line on a 1-yard plunge.
Ivan Cueva was a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points for Mountain View.
On defense Simeon Bates secured two first quarter interceptions while Dre Watkins added another. The defense was so dominant that when Ben Lomond recorded a third-quarter field goal it was after a Bruin mishandled snap on a punt.
The Scots took over on the Bruin 13-yard line and actually went backwards four yards before Omar Murillo drilled a 34-yard field goal to finally put Ben Lomond on the scoreboard. The Scots’ other score came via Ryan Alvarez on a 14-run in the final seconds against the Bruin reserves.
Mountain View head coach Tyler Anderson was pleased with the efforts of his team, especially with the start of the game.
“That’s how you hope it turns out," Anderson said. "That was a great first quarter. Both sides of the ball were playing well. It was a great start.”
Mountain View (5-1, 3-0) will now face the daunting task of taking on Park City and Stansbury in successive weeks.
Park City (4-2, 3-0) will be riding high as the Miners pulled off a miraculous comeback victory against the Stallions, scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game to stun Stansbury, 33-28.
Park City will have the home field advantage but Mountain View hopes to ride its own momentum as the Bruins have won five in a row since an opening week loss against 5A powerhouse Orem.
“It’s good to get confidence,” said Anderson. “We have the meat of our schedule coming up but we’ve got to be ready. Being 3-0 (in league play) is always good.”
Anderson said the keys to victory against last year’s 4A runner-up will be for the Bruins to continue their stellar defensive play and limit mistakes on offense.
“Defense needs to play like it’s been playing all year long," Anderson said. "The defense has been playing great. If we don’t turn over the ball, we have a shot.”