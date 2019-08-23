After a ragged first half, the Mountain View offense found its groove in the third quarter.
The Bruins scored on their first two drives of the second half and held on for a 27-21 victory against city rival Timpanogos on Friday.
It was the first Mountain View win over the Timberwolves since 2014.
“It was ugly but we got it,” Bruins coach Tyler Anderson said. “It feels good to get my first win against Timpanogos.”
The score was knotted at 14-all at halftime but Mountain View’s tempo offense started clicking right off the bat in the third quarter. McKay Strauss capped an eight-play, 89-yard drive with a powerful 23-yard touchdown run, plowing over a tackler and racing into the end zone for a 20-14 Bruins lead.
On its next possession, Mountain View went 52 yards in seven plays with Duce Anderson throwing to his brother, Jett, for 12-yard touchdown and 27-14 advantage near the end of the third quarter.
“The first half was tough, but when we went into the locker room instead of getting down we banded together and balled out in the second half,” said Duce Anderson, who threw a pair of touchdown passes. “The coaches said to trust each other and it would all work out, and it did.”
Leading 27-14, the Bruins went on a long drive to wrap up the game but failed on a fourth down play in Timpanogos territory. On the game’s next play, Rory Ziegra broke loose for a 67-yard scoring run and the T’Wolves pulled to within 27-20 with four minutes remaining.
Timpanogos got a defensive stop but a fine rolling punt from Junior Taupa pinned them at their own 6-yard line with 1:59 to play. Kaden Kunz broke up a fourth down pass to preserve the victory for Mountain View.
“Last week (a 34-7 win at Union) was just a start,” Duce Anderson said. “We knew if we came out with confidence and believed in ourselves and our coaches, that’s all it takes, the guys in the locker room. Not a lot of people predicted us to win tonight, so it feels great.”
Timpanogos had won seven of the past eight in the series and four in a row by a combined score of 188-55. The last Mountain View victory came in 2014, a 20-14 win.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and our kids settled down a little bit,” Tyler Anderson said. “They were all pumped up about playing their crosstown rival. The momentum from this win will be huge for us. We’re 2-0 and we haven’t been 2-0 in a long time.”
Ziegra, who also had a 61-yard scoring run, finished with 20 carries for 192 yards for Timpanogos (0-2), which is scheduled to host Maple Mountain next week. Peter Magoay had a interception return for a touchdown for Mountain View (2-0), which takes on Taylorsville next Friday in the Bruins Bowl.