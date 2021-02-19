Mountain View High School has hired a new head football coach, getting a coach from the Provo staff.
The Bruins are bringing in Abe Poduska, who has been an assistant coach for the Bulldogs since 2013.
Poduska is taking the place of Tyler Anderson, who announced he was stepping down at the end of last season.
Mountain View finished the 2020 season with a 6-4 record (3-1 in Region 10). The Bruins lost 63-49 at Stansbury in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Things will be different next season because Mountain View will be moving up to Class 5A. The Bruins will compete in Region 7 with Cedar Valley, Hillcrest, Stansbury, Tooele and Uintah. Payson and Timpanogos are also slated to be in the region, although both elected to go independent in football for last season.
Here is the complete release from Mountain View:
"The Mountain View High School Athletic Department is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Abe Poduska as the new head varsity football coach. Mr. Poduska is a graduate of Clovis High School, in Clovis, California. He attended Fresno City College, then National University where he earned his BA in English as well as a Masters Degree in Teaching, Best Practices. He began his high school coaching career as an offensive line coach at Clovis West High School. From there, Mr. Poduska began teaching and continued coaching the offensive line at Sanger High School in Sanger, California. He was a part of several Central Section CIF Championships while coaching in California.
"In 2013, Abe moved with his wife, Leanne Poduska, and their 5 children to Provo Utah, where he began teaching and coaching at Provo High School. He began coaching the offensive line the same year that Tony McGeary began his tenure as Head Coach at Provo High. While assisting Coach McGeary with turning around the football program at PHS, Abe was promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He held those positions again under current head coach Kirk Chambers. Abe brings 13 years of high school football coaching experience and has been mentored by some of the best high school coaches in both California and Utah.
"Welcome, Coach Poduska!"