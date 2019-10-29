The new Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) formula introduced in 2019 by the Utah High School Activities Association to seed virtually all of the schools in the brackets of the respective classifications for the major team sports has had some detractors this fall.
There are others, however, who are reaping the rewards.
One of the best examples is the Westlake football team, a squad that has been in a tough spot in previous years.
The Thunder have competed in Region 4, a league that has had plenty of success to back up its claim as the toughest in the state:
- In 2018, all four Region 4 squads reached the semifinals with Lone Peak defeating American Fork in the state championship game.
- In 2017, all four Region 4 representatives were in the 6A quarterfinals with Lone Peak reaching the semifinals and Bingham winning the title.
- In 2016, three Region 4 teams reached the 5A quarterfinals, American Fork made it to the semifinals and Lone Peak reached the 5A state championship.
- In 2015, Region 4 had three teams reach the quarterfinals with Herriman edging Lone Peak in the 5A title game.
The on-field performance in the state playoffs makes it clear just how good Region 4 has been on the gridiron.
Westlake has been competing against elite teams week-in and week-out over the years, only to never get a chance to even experience a state tournament because the previous playoff format only took the top four teams from each region.
The Thunder could’ve had the fifth-best 6A team in the state in 2018, for example, but never had an opportunity to prove it because they were fifth-best in their own region.
That’s not the case in 2019.
The Westlake players were thrilled because they knew coming into the season that they would make their first playoff appearance since 2012, no matter what happened in region play.
“It made everyone want to practice more and harder,” Westlake senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Taufa Kanuch said before practice on Monday. “We all really want to win. We’ve been grinding it out all season.”
The Thunder endured some tough times this season as well, going 2-8 with one of those wins being a forfeit by Lone Peak due to playing an ineligible player.
The RPI formula placed Westlake at No. 17 out of 25 6A teams, sending the Thunder on the road to face No. 16 Davis in the first round. By the numbers it looked to be an evenly-matched contest but Thunder senior linebacker Kale Anderson said it wasn’t about the matchup.
“We’re not looking at teams like we can roll them or they can roll us,” Anderson said. “Each team is just another team. We’re going to try our hardest on every play, on every drive. We’re going to play like we have intentions, like we have to be somewhere. That’s how we went into the Davis game. It was a must-win, either win or go home, so we weren’t playing around.”
Westlake made the most of the opportunity, roaring out to a 21-0 first half lead and controlling the ball for more than 34 minutes on its way to the surprisingly easy 35-14 win over the Darts.
“We had a really great week of practice,” Anderson said. “We ground it out with no messing around. We all knew it was the playoffs and you have to have a different mindset going into it. We didn’t want our season to end early.”
It was a moment to savor for the Thunder, who hadn’t won a state tournament game since 2011.
“It meant a lot to get that win,” Kanuch said. “We hadn’t been to the playoffs in six years, so getting that win was another stepping stone to what we really want.”
While the Westlake seniors are proud of that accomplishment, they hope that the younger players on the team are the ones who really benefit from that experience.
“The young guys know that we can play,” Thunder senior wide receiver Jett Vance said. “We had a close game against Skyridge and although things didn’t go our way, that was a big confidence booster. With that and the win last week, we know we can play. I’m excited to see what we have.”
Westlake heads into the second round facing a top-ranked, undefeated Corner Canyon, a team that defeated the Thunder, 41-7, on Sept. 6.
But that was then and this is now. Westlake knows the pressure will be on the Chargers while the Thunder players go in with no expectations.
“I love it because we have nothing to lose,” Vance said. “We’re going to go all out and give it everything. Who knows? It could be their last game or it could be our last games. Teams are always beatable, so we’re all going in with the mindset to give it everything we’ve got.”
Kanuch added: “Every week it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We’re going to do our best.”