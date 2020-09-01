Through the first few weeks of the 2020 season, the Orem football team didn't have head coach Jeremy Hill on the sidelines.
Officially called a leave of absence at the beginning of the year, the Tigers announced via the Orem High School Twitter account @OHSTigers Tuesday that Hill has stepped down.
"Long-time coach, Jeremy Hill, has stepped down as the head coach of the Orem High football team," the tweet said. "Coach Hill has been the head coach at Orem for four years. Prior to leading the team, he was an assistant football coach at Orem. During his tenure at Orem High School he coached the team to three consecutive state football titles. We thank Coach Hill for years of dedicated service and wish him well on his future endeavors.
"Coach Gabriel Sewelll will continue to function as the interim head coach for Orem High School through the current football season. We are looking forward to continued success with the Orem High School football team! Go Tigers!"
During Hill's tenure, the Tigers had a 39-15 overall record. That included back-to-back 12-2 campaigns in 2017 and 2018 as Orem won two 4A state titles.
When the Tigers moved into the 5A ranks in 2019, Hill led Orem to a 10-4 record and a dramatic 5A championship win over Timpview.
Orem is currently 2-1 in the 2020 season, with wins at Mountain View (51-14) and at home over East (24-0) and a loss at Skyridge (35-14).
The Tigers will next play at home against Alta on Friday at 7 p.m.