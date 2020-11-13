Different players, different coaches, different strengths — but not different results.
That’s been the product that the Orem football team has put on the field as for fourth straight years as once again the Tigers will be competing for a state championship.
Can they make it a four-peat?
Well, that’s yet to be determined.
But Orem first had to get past a tough, gritty Maple Mountain team in Friday’s 5A semifinals at Cedar Valley High School in Eagle Mountain to get a shot at another title.
The Tiger defense was definitely up to the challenge, shutting out the Golden Eagles as Orem rolled to the 35-7 victory.
“That's Orem defense,” Tiger head coach Gabe Sewell said. “We had to overcome a lot of adversity but at the end of the day we are in the playoffs and that's how we play. They found it today and that is what is most important.”
Maple Mountain had a tough time getting anything going and clearly missed star senior quarterback Tyler Nelson, who was injured in the 5A quarterfinal win over Alta. Nelson accounted for 2,804 of the 4,218 yards the Golden Eagles had in 2020 (66.5%).
“With a quarterback like Tyler who has experience, who is a great leader, a great athlete and a great kid, he can make a lot of plays right with his decisions and his athleticism,” Maple Mountain head coach Brad Burtenshaw said in a phone interview, since he wasn't on the field because of a positive COVID-19 test. “When you don’t have that playmaking ability, we had to adjust some things. It changed a lot of what we could do on offense.”
The Tigers didn’t give the Golden Eagles time to get acclimated but seized control in the early going.
Orem took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in eight plays with senior Paxton Skipps powering into the end zone from a yard out to start the Tiger scoring.
After three straight Maple Mountain incompletions and a punt, Orem senior running back Joe Smith took a handoff, spotted a hole and outraced the Golden Eagle defense for a 79-yard touchdown run and 14-0 Tiger lead.
“I'll always take a fast start,” Sewell said. “Credit to our defense and to our offense early. Things kind of sputtered for a little bit. We had a lot of bad penalties and those are things we have to clean up. We cannot shoot ourselves in the foot. The other teams don't need help. We need to stop helping them and help ourselves.”
That would be plenty for an Orem defense that wasn’t making any mistakes.
It took 13 minutes of game action for Maple Mountain to have an offensive play gain positive yards and it wasn’t until under five minutes were left in the first half before the pass-heavy Golden Eagles got their first completion.
“It's really just mental for our defense,” said Tiger senior defensive lineman Joshua Singh, who finished with four sacks. “Once we were together, we were unstoppable. When we play as a team, no one can beat us. We are trusting each other. We came together and got the W.”
After the early Tiger offensive surge, the Maple Mountain defense stepped up its game as well.
Orem got one more first half TD (a four-yard scoring run by running back Colton Brown) and another late in the third quarter (a six-yard pass from Micah Fe’a to Aisake Toiaivao) but the Golden Eagles were able to get a lot of stops.
Leading the way was Maple Mountain senior Bryson Bliss, who had two interceptions.
“After the first few minutes, I thought the boys fought back and tried to do some things better,” Burtenshaw said. “I thought they did a good job of trying to keep us in the game.”
The Golden Eagles did get on the board late in the game on a 9-yard pass from junior quarterback Hunter Bezzant to senior wide receiver Aedan Seiuli, but the Tigers answered with a 77-yard screen pass TD from Fe'a to Smith to wrap up the scoring.
Although the Golden Eagles would’ve loved to have gotten the upset, Burtenshaw said it was a special season for his team.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Burtenshaw said. “I feel like they battled all year and accomplished a lot of great things. Things like beating your rivals twice, winning playoff games and winning a co-region championship are always going to be memorable but honestly what I’m going to remember is the relationships. This was a group of kids who just were a blast to coach. They were hard-working kids, good kids, good students and that’s what makes this job fun.”
Orem advances to face Timpview in the 5A state championship on Nov. 20. It will be a rematch of the 2019 5A title contest, one the Tigers held on to win, 21-7.
"I think it is a battle that our kids and their kids circle on the calendar even since the end of last season," Sewell said. "We didn't get to play them in the regular season because of things that were out of our hands. Now we can and I think it is made for primetime television."
The time and location of the championship has yet to be officially announced.