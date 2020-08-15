Orem football rolls past Mountain View

There are definitely some strange aspects of prep football in the era of COVID-19.
Friday night at Mountain View, there were coaches, cheerleaders, administrators in masks and many players as well, plus repeated warnings by the game announcer that the game will be stopped if fans don’t mask up and mask up properly.
There was no post-game handshake between the teams but instead a friendly wave (even though both teams spent 48 minutes of football blocking and tackling each other).
Then there was Orem acting head coach Gabe Sewell in his post-game remarks talking more to his players about “the need to be careful and being aware of your surroundings over the weekend” than what happened in the actual contest.
But there was much to appreciate on a hot summer night as two rivals did battle.
The Tigers (the returning 5A state champions) went on the road and easily defeated crosstown rival Mountain View, 51-14.
The Bruins compete in 4A in football so in 2019 the two teams didn’t play for the first time in the 40-year history Mountain View has existed as a school. When the two played last in 2018, Orem was a 4A school and on its way to winning its second straight 4A title.
The Tigers crushed Mountain View in that meeting, 63-0, so it is evident that the Bruins are heading in the right direction as a football program.
Still, Orem had too much talent and were led by quarterback Michael Fe’a, who tossed four touchdown passes while Joe Smith and Tauhi Tupola crossed the goal line three and two times respectively to lead the Tiger charge.
Mountain View actually played tough defense for much of the game, especially in the first half, but were undone by turnovers and poor special teams play.
Right off the bat Orem appeared to score on the opening kickoff but a block in the back called the touchdown back, but the Tigers still had good field position.
Mountain View held the Tigers but then fumbled the ensuing Orem punt with the Tigers taking over on the Bruin 4-yard line. On fourth down, Orem’s Tupola scored Orem’s first touchdown plowing in from two yards out. Eli Esplin kicked his first of seven extra points to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
After a 10-yard Mountain View punt, Orem scored again as Smith took a screen pass 66 yards to paydirt. Mountain View then fumbled on their next possession and Tupola again ran it in from two yards out to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
Both teams scored twice in the second stanza.
Mountain View cracked the scoreboard when Aaron Hyatt ran it from three yards to trim the Tiger lead to 21-7. But Orem then scored twice as Smith scampered in from 20 yards while Mason Inouye hauled in a 35-pass from Fe’a.
The end of the half had some bizarre plays as Mountain View scored when David Hair made a spectacular catch in the back of the endzone on an untimed down to end the half.
Orem’s defense sacked the Bruin quarterback Kaden Kunz three times only to give back the yardage on pass interference penalties including one on what would have been the last play of the half. But the halves and games can’t end on defensive penalties and the Bruins took advantage to score and seized the momentum going into the locker room.
But Orem showed its championship form in the third quarter, scoring 16 unanswered points.
Mountain View was undone by turnovers and its punting team. Orem actually sacked the Bruin punter as he tried a rugby punt, and later in the quarter the snap went over the punter’s head and through the endzone to give the Tigers two more points.
Touchdowns came from Smith on a 2-yard connection with Fe’a, while the Orem senior signal caller found Isaac Yakota on a 35-yard scoring pass to put the Tigers ahead 51-14 to start the running clock rule.
Sewell was happy with the victory though he recognized there were plenty of things his team needs to improve upon as Orem takes on 6A powerhouse East next week.
“We had far too many penalties," Sewell said. "We have a lot to clean up. That was a good team we played against tonight, just a lot of unnecessary errors that we need to go back to clean up. We got East next week. I don’t think we can play like that and come out with the same outcome. Although I’m pleased with the victory, we have a lot of things we got to get fixed before next week.”
Sewell still thought it was a good overall team victory with many players making contributions.
“It wasn’t a one-man show," Sewell said. "Several kids scored, several kids made plays. Great job on the defense. We bent a little, but we didn’t break.”
Orem’s defensive front was truly stellar, registering seven sacks and controlling the line of scrimmage. Dominant play came from Joshua Singh, Kahola-Giron Kame, Jayden Ah You, Paxton Skipps, and Jaycob Amodo Tolua-Oha.
The Tigers will need even more quality play from its defensive front to stop the East’s vaunted running game when they host the Leopards next week. Meanwhile, Mountain View will look to post its first victory in 2020 when the Bruins visit Timpanogos.