Orem seniors Joe Smith, Paxton Skipps and Tauhi Mapu-Tupola have wracked up 700 yards of offense and more than 20 touchdowns during the 2020 season.
Not bad for a trio of defensive guys, huh?
Each of the three Tigers are also in the top seven for tackles on defense as they have tallied 143 total tackles and 25 tackles for a loss.
Smith, Skipps and Mapu-Tupola take pride in the fact that they can make a difference for Orem on both sides of the ball and push everyone around them to be better.
“The biggest impact we can have is that there are guys who can be where we are as well as play in other positions,” Skipps said Monday before practice. “It gives everyone motivation to be better. Each guy can work hard to get their spot so another guy doesn’t have to be doing three or four things.”
Tiger head coach Gabe Sewell said the three seniors have embraced every challenge.
“When you are asking any kid to do more than one specific thing or be on more than one side of the ball — and then you provide the type of production they do on both sides of the ball — that’s big,” Sewell said. “It can be tough to have the depth. Any time you can ask a kid to do more and he answers to do the things extra, it’s huge for a program. It says a lot about their character and who they are as well.”
Smith has become an explosive running back, breaking off big runs in almost every game. But that certainly wasn’t his expectation coming into 2020.
“For a long time, I played strictly defense as a defensive back,” Smith said. “As soon as Buju Tuisavura and Noah Sewell left last year, I was like, I played running back as a little kid. I can probably do it again. I’ve only had fun with it. There were big shoes to fill. I wasn’t expecting to have this big of an impact but it’s been fun. Highlights are highlights, I guess.”
Mapu-Tupola said Smith is a dynamic athlete who shows his versatility every time he steps on the field.
“He is a crazy player,” Mapu-Tupola said. “I’ve played with him since seventh grade. He’s athletic and his speed is crazy. He is a great teammate. He does what he needs to do and helps out everyone else.”
Mapu-Tupola, for his part, often comes in to be a blocker but will also go out and catch passes when he plays offense. He also loves being disruptive on defense.
“It feels good to be able to help on both sides, to get the job done and execute,” Mapu-Tupola said. “We go over and over everything in practice and do what we need to do to get through it. It takes a lot of conditioning.”
Skipps said he loves having Mapu-Tupola next to him on both sides of the ball.
“He is a great guy,” Skipps said. “That’s one of my boys here. He and I do everything together. He is on the line and I’m on the end or he is on the line and I’m in the backfield. He is tough. He can fill gaps. He’s very athletic for a big kid. He can catch, can juke people, can truck people. He’ll do what he can to benefit the team.”
Skipps has become the Tiger power back who goes in to get the tough yards when the team needs a first down or is near the goal line.
“We know if we are on the 1 or 2 or 3-yard line, it’s time for all the big guys to get in,” Skipps said. “Then we just hammer it inside the end zone as close as possible. Once you put us in, it’s probably a 90% chance of a touchdown.”
Smith credited Skipps for playing with impressive intensity on every down.
“He flies around for how big he is,” Smith said. “He is a gamer. He does nothing but ball out.”
All three agreed that the other defensive guys particularly enjoy it when they get in the end zone on offense.
“When you mix the offense and defense together, you have the whole team cheering you on,” Skipps said. “You score for the defense and the offense. We can show we can be athletes.”
While their contributions on the field have been huge, Sewell said the three seniors have also set an important tone by how they go about their business.
“They lead by action more than anything else,” Sewell said. “It’s not about the hoopla and the hoorah. It’s just watch them go.”
Smith said the challenges of 2020 have required everyone to step up and put the team first.
“It’s definitely been up and down,” Smith said. “There were a lot of breaks, which we hated, but it’s been fun for us. It’s been about overcoming adversity. I’ve tried to lead by example, to not missing anything when I don’t have to and get everyone on the same page.”
Now the Tigers are getting ready to wrap up the season by going for their fourth straight title, but they’ll have to go through a solid Timpview squad to get it.
“They are good team with a lot of big, strong kids,” Mapu-Tupola said. “A major key for us is being physical, so we have to come out strong from the beginning.”
Orem will square off against the Thunderbirds in the 5A championship at Cedar Valley High in Eagle Mountain on Friday at 3 p.m.