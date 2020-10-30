Provo assistant head coach Abe Poduska said the message to the Bulldog football team before playing at Orem in Friday’s 5A second round playoff game was to view it like a classic boxing match.
“They were like Mike Tyson and we were hoping to be like Buster Douglas,” Poduska said. “We knew we were going to take some big hits but we had to get back up. We wanted to hang in there.”
The Bulldogs had a great opportunity to put the Tigers on their heels after stopping a fake punt near midfield early in the third quarter. Since Orem’s lead was just eight points, Provo was in a position to potentially tie things up.
But the Tiger defense stood tall, shutting down the potent Bulldog passing attack and sparking a big second half push as Orem pulled away to get the 65-35 victory.
“A win is a win at the end of the day,” Tiger head coach Gabe Sewell said. “We made a lot of mistakes but we adjusted. In the first half, we were just going stride for stride. We went four weeks, played a game, then had a bye last week. I think there are still a lot of dust and cobwebs that need to be cleaned out. We got a lot of that taken care of in the second half.”
He said the way the Orem defense responded when it had to was a good sign.
“I felt like we should’ve held them a lot lower, so the defense had something to prove coming out of halftime,” Sewell said. “We pride ourselves on playing defense. They made the adjustments and held tight when we needed them to.”
Poduska said his squad gave it everything it had but when it couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity, things got away from Provo.
“We did get up and fight,” Poduska said. “If we could’ve got up and rallied right there, you don’t know what would’ve happened in the game. High school football is so much about momentum and emotion that when you turn those tides, they might not turn back again. But they got the stop and took the momentum. When it got out of hand, it was running out of gas in the tank. The guys played really well.”
The Tigers got a big game from senior running back Joe Smith, who finished with three long touchdown runs as part of the offensive explosion.
“That guy is a baller who should be playing on Saturdays for some big program,” Sewell said. “I hope that happens. He does so many things for us and does them well.”
Provo scored on its first possession but Orem came back to score on three straight possessions to seize control.
The Bulldog big-strike abilities, however, allowed the visitors to stay close as they got a couple of long passes to stay within striking distance and keep the Tiger lead to 29-21 at halftime.
Both teams got TDs early in the second half, setting up the key sequence that allowed the Tigers to pull away.
Although the outcome wasn’t what Provo wanted, the hope for the Bulldogs is that the underclassmen will remember how close they were for much of the game.
“We are a young team and I think the experience for the juniors and sophomores will be huge,” Poduska said. “The belief should be there that they can hang with the big boys. We really are proud of them and their effort.”
He added that the team was also playing for head coach Kirk Chambers, who wasn’t available due to illness. It was just one more thing to add to the long list of oddities during the 2020 high school football season.
“I think it has been huge for these boys to have been able to play,” Poduska said. “The mental health of our youth is a big deal right now. It’s been huge for these boys to have the ability to be out here playing. It’s only been possible because we have taken it so seriously with the safety precautions. They wouldn’t have had the growth as football team and they wouldn’t have had the growth as young men. It’s been a huge blessing and we’re really grateful to have been able to play as many games as we did.”
Orem still has its sights set on another run through the playoffs, although all of the delays and challenges haven’t been easy to manage.
“They are boys,” Sewell said. “Their attention span is very short and it can be hard to keep them on task, but we try our best as coaches and mentors to keep them focused. We remind them that they don’t want to be the class that breaks the streak. They are self-motivated but they are kids. We need to continue to keep them on track.”
The Tigers, the No. 2-seed in the 5A playoffs, will next host No. 7-seed Skyline in the quarterfinals on Friday.