Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill has become a phenomenon in the NFL because of his versatility, the fact that he plays so many different roles for the New Orleans Saints.
You’ll have to pardon the Orem football team if they aren’t as wowed, though.
You see, the Tigers have their own “Swiss Army knife” player in senior Cayden Viertel.
“He’s done everything: running back, receiver, tight end, safety, linebacker, kick return, punt return,” Orem head coach Jeremy Hill said. “He’s done everything for the past three years really.”
Viertel has played a huge role in helping the Tigers grow together as a team in 2019 and make a run to get back to the state championship game. After two straight 4A titles, this year Orem will be in 5A title tilt against Region 7-foe Timpview.
“It’s pretty great to be going back,” Viertel said. “It’s a good feeling. It’s pretty exciting. We’ve just got to put it all out there and go get another title.”
The Tigers have had to battle through some challenges in 2019, including four losses.
“It’s been a little more difficult than our past years but I feel like it’s been great,” Viertel said. “We’ve really improved and drawn closer. It has really helped us, not only in football but in life.”
Coming into the season, Orem’s offense was still trying to find its stride after having lost some incredible talent to graduation.
“It was pretty intense but you have to go do what you are supposed to do, what your team needs for you,” Viertel said.
While the Tiger senior might not make a big deal out of it, Hill said that Viertel’s willingness to be an offensive player this year has been tremendously valuable.
“It’s really unmeasurable what he has done for us,” Hill said. “In the Olympus game, he took a little pass that was set up for 10 yards but he broke three tackles and took it 80 yards for us. Against Corner Canyon to start the season, he had 10 catches for 100 yards. Him doing that stuff helped take that pressure off the quarterback and the rest of the offense. He’ll run between the tackles, he’ll catch a speed-out and turn a 5-yard gain into 8 yards. He’s always dragging guys for an extra yard and that’s been huge for us.”
Hill explained that Viertel would likely be a top linebacker on most teams.
“If you look at our team, we are pretty heavy at the linebacker spot,” Hill said. “We run a 4-2, so there is really only two guys back and one guy up. His natural position is to be a middle linebacker or outside linebacker — but that is where he has played the least this year by far. We say we need some help catching and running because the offense is young and he says, ‘OK, Coach. Wherever you need me.’ That’s huge.”
Viertel said he loves to have the ball in his hands — but he also loves to hit.
“I don’t really focus on one position,” Viertel said. “Wherever they need me I can go. Everyone likes to get the ball but I’ll go what they need me to do. But I definitely like to hit too.”
As good as the senior has been on offense (905 total yards, nine touchdowns in 2019), Hill said he is most impressive moment came during practice in 2018.
“He’s a big hitter and he’s not afraid to come and lay the would,” Hill said. “We were running a play that goes around the outside and had a 330-pound guard pulling in front of the play. Cayden was coming up from safety and hit our guard — and the guard’s facemask was completely dented in. Cayden laughs at it, says, ‘you better go get a new helmet’ and jogs back like it was nothing. That was definitely one of my favorite moments with the kid.”
The senior said he has learned a lot during his high school football career and he advises younger players to give everything they’ve got.
“Don’t take any days off,” Viertel said. “The season will go by a lot faster than you think, so work and work and never give up. Focus on what you want to do in life and go do it.”
Hill said it’s hard to believe that Viertel and the other seniors are already to this point.
“It’s always surreal and it’s always amazing how fast it goes,” Hill said. “Here we are at the last week of these seniors ever practicing on this field. As I came up coaching my son’s team, I’ve been coaching a lot of these guys since second and third grade. It’s still a lot of my boys out there. You’ll feel it as they end it here but it’s even more pressure on me as a head coach to make sure we go get a win and let them end their careers the right way.”