Orem senior running back/defensive back Joe Smith may have one of the vanilla names in most parts of the country. Of course, in Utah, it’s more familiar since it is the same name as the first leader of the predominant faith, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Does that bother Smith, particularly since he isn’t even a member of that faith?
“It’s just my name, really,” Smith said in an interview last week. “It was kind of funny when I was a little kid but now I’m just Joe to everyone.”
Not much phases Smith, who tends to be a quiet individual and doesn’t really enjoy the spotlight.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get two words out of him,” Tiger head coach Gabe Sewell said in a phone interview. “He goes about his business. He is a fly-under-the-radar type of kid.”
But when Smith gets on the football field, Sewell said, that’s where his presence is undeniable.
Smith played huge roles for Orem on defense, offense and as a team leader as the Tigers reached their goal of winning their fourth-straight state title. His ability and determination are why Smith earned the honor of being the 2020 Daily Herald Football Player of the Year.
“I truly admire his fighting spirit,” Sewell said. “He’s been a joy to have on our football team. I couldn’t be any happier or prouder of Joe.”
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Smith doesn’t have the same football appearance as many of his Tiger teammates do. He’s gotten used to surprising people.
“I’ve always appreciated it really because if I’m underestimated, that means the other guys are not going to be trying any harder than with any other kid,” Smith said. “I’ve always thought I’ll just go out there and show them. They’ll figure out after the game that I’m someone you’ve got to watch. I like playing with the biggest guys because once you get on the fielder, all of a sudden they’re really the same size as you They are only a few inches bigger.”
Even as a young player at Orem, where he said he has lived entire life, his performance wasn’t expected.
“I’ve been playing since the first grade,” Smith said. “I was out my freshman year with a broken tibia but then I got back as a sophomore and I started varsity. People were like, ‘man, who is this kid? Did he move here?’ It was like, ‘no, he just was injured last year.’”
Smith has never shied away from taking on blockers or ball-carriers.
“I played running back in and safety my up until eighth grade, but then I decided to play defense because everyone in my family had played linebacker,” Smith said. “I really liked defense, much more than offense. I just gravitated to it because I wanted to be a cool middle outside linebacker like my family. But then I ended up finding that I really, really enjoy the technique of defensive back. And I was definitely not big enough for the linebacker.”
In 2020, however, there turned out to be an opportunity to play more on offense and he started taking on opposing tacklers as well. Sewell said Smith proved time and time again that he was capable of shining even on a team of players who got a lot more attention.
“It’s been amazing to see a kid that size play with such reckless abandon, with no regards for his own safety,” Sewell said. “I was a fan since his sophomore year. If people look past Joe Smith, he’s going to make them pay. I love his approach to practice and to games. He comes out always wanting to do whatever is needed.”
Sewell said he feels like Smith’s biggest strength is that he is a “player.”
“You can’t fit Joe Smith into a box,” Sewell said. “He is a great football player. If you put him anywhere on the field, he is going to produce and produce at a high level. If I asked him to run through a wall without a helmet, he would be happy to do that.”
Smith said he had an experience early on as a Tiger that showed him what he is capable of.
“When I was a sophomore and I really, really wanted to start,” Smith said, “Ethan Slade told me to come with him to summer conditioning. He told me to run the 100-yard dash with the seniors. It turned out to be Puka Nacua, Cooper Legas, Ethan and me that finished first. It inspired a lot of the juniors to come up with the seniors and work harder.”
He said that his approach to leadership has been all about doing.
“I’m not a super-talkative guy,” Smith said. “I’m a little bit socially anxious. But I try to just lead by example and really want to win. Then you either drag or bring along your teammates with you.”
Sewell, however, said one of the moments he will always remember with Smith was when he talked to his team about life lessons.
“He talked about obstacles that had to be overcome and then looking back at the achievements that were made because of that,” Sewell said. “The ability to use that in life moving forward to help propel themselves in the game of life, that will be a lasting memory.”
Smith is still evaluating where his next step after high school will be, but plans to enjoy playing baseball this spring as well as enjoy being with his friends and family. He said he hopes to go to college and might end up studying philosophy.
No matter what the future holds, however, he said he will always be proud of what he accomplished as a part of the Tiger football team.
“I’ll never forget football at Orem High School,” Smith said. “I’ll come back in 10 years, I’ll point up at the at the box and say that that was me.”