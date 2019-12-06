One of the most poignant memories that Orem head football coach Jeremy Hill has of star senior linebacker/running back Noah Sewell wasn’t one of his electrifying runs or his jaw-dropping physicality.
No, it was a moment that Hill felt depicted the type of person Sewell is.
It came on Nov. 8, 2019, in the final moments of the state quarterfinal contest at Olympus.
“We were up three points but Olympus had the ball at the 5-yard line in the final seconds and looked ready to punch it in,” Hill said. “Then we recovered a fumble, so we were all going crazy in this emotional game on the sideline, celebrating that we’d won. The Olympus player who had fumbled the ball was laying on the ground and instead of jumping around with us, Noah went up to him, helped him up and gave him a hug, giving him some words of encouragement. I think right there in that moment signifies who he is. As much as he was happy that we won, he is such a tenderhearted kid that he recognized what had gone on and he went to help that kid. It spoke volumes to who he is.”
Sewell said in that moment he just felt like that was the right thing to do.
“I knew how he felt,” Sewell said. “When I’ve fumbled the ball, I’m talking to myself and beating myself up. It’s not your typical ideal way to end your season like that. I told him to keep his head up because he has big things in front of him.”
Hill said the Olympus head coach contacted Orem to thank the Tigers for Sewell being so classy in that moment.
“They said they would be Noah Sewell fans wherever he goes,” Hill said. “To me, that says a lot because a lot of times when you win you get tagged as a mean team or whatever. To have people say that Noah Sewell isn’t just a five-star player but is a five-star young man, I think that really signifies who he is as much or more than the type of football player he is.”
Sewell’s combination of athleticism, skill, determination, passion and love of the game earned him the honor of being named by the Daily Herald as the 2019 Utah Valley Football Player of the Year.
“I just feel very blessed,” Sewell said. “I’m grateful for a Heavenly Father who gave me the abilities to do what I can do. I know there are plenty of good players but I’m grateful to be honored.”
It was a year of tremendous successes but also significant challenges for the 6-foot-2, 270-pound Tiger senior.
Things got derailed right before the season when a broken foot forced him to the sidelines for some big early games.
“I was impressed with how he handled himself as he was dealing with the injury,” Hill said. “He was going into his senior year and had a great offseason. He was set up to have a record-setting type year and then a couple of weeks before the season he breaks his foot. I went over that night and hung out, and never saw him sad or angry. I’m sure he went through those emotions but watching him, I saw a man who was wise beyond his years. He never missed practice and turned into kind of a player-coach for us.”
Sewell gave a lot of credit to his family and teammates for helping him through those tough times.
“My family and team helped me get through it,” Sewell said. “I’m glad I wasn’t alone. We won some of those games but the ones that we lost, it kind of felt like it was my fault because I didn’t help the team. But the team stuck by my side and I was just grateful for that.”
Sewell said his family is a big motivator for him.
“I’m just grateful to have the family I have right now,” Sewell said. “They always support every one of us. They’ve really made sacrifices so that we may succeed right now. Everyone has a purpose playing the game. My purpose is hoping I can give back to my family for everything they’ve done for me. The goal is to give back.”
Hill said that as a coach he could see plenty of evidence of the impact of Sewell’s family.
“His mom and dad and sister and brothers are such a tight unit,” Hill said. “When you see a kid like this come through, you know what type of parents he had because he is such a good young man. They’ve done a good job teaching him his heritage and culture, keeping him grounded. It’s a great family that all supports each other.”
When he finally got cleared to get playing more, Hill could see the Orem star was determined to make the most of it.
“Having to sit out those first four or five games and ease back into it, it definitely made him want to play every play of every game on both sides of the ball,” Hill said. “He was so crucial in our playoff run this year. In those last couple of games, it was hard to get him off the field even when he was dragging.”
Sewell was a difference-maker as the Tigers battled through some tough games on their way to their third straight title game.
“It was a great blessing,” Sewell said. “I feel I get too much of the credit. It’s a whole team effort. We’re all in it together.”
While he made numerous thrilling plays, his hallmark moment came in the fourth quarter of the 5A championship against Timpview when Orem led by seven points but faced a fourth-and-2 from the Thunderbird 47-yard line.
“Even with all the accolades and everything, if you lose that title game that’s kind of what is remembered,” Hill said. “We looked at it and thought about punting and trying to pin Timpview deep because our defense played so well. I thought, ‘We’ve got this kid that we won’t ever have again. We’re idiots if we don’t give him the ball, even if they know it is coming. Let’s just put it in his hands and see what he does.’ I sprinted down the sideline on that touchdown run. It was a special moment, for sure.”
As great as that was, Sewell said his favorite memory this year was going to the Orem High field with his teammates after the season.
“Everybody gathered around at the 50-yard line,” Sewell said. “We all just take one good look at each other because it may be the last time you ever see them and you share memories.”
He officially announced his commitment to play with his older brother Penei Sewell at Oregon after the 21-7 win over Timpview in the title game and said he’s excited for the challenge of playing at the next level.
“It’s going to be a whole different ballgame,” Sewell said. “I’ve got to fix the little mistakes I made in high school and move on from there.”
Hill said his advice for his talented senior is to never lose his love for the game.
“The only thing I’ve ever told Noah is to always remember that it is a game,” Hill said. “It’s not, ‘let’s go work football;’ it’s ‘let’s go play football.’ As long as these guys remember that even when it is tough at the next level, the rest will all take care of itself. I hope he continues to have that love for the game he has.”