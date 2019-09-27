In the most important game of the season for both schools, Mountain View High clashed with Park City High in a battle for sole possession of first place in the Region 10 football standings. Mountain View celebrated their homecoming on a night when they had little else to cheer about. Park City spoiled the night for their hosts, as they defeated the Bruins 42-16.
The Miners began the game with the ball, and it took only three plays for the visitors to score, making quick work of the Bruin defense.
Following a turnover on downs, Mountain View’s defense redeemed themselves with a goal-line stand to keep the game within one score.
But Park City could not be kept out of the end zone for long, scoring two more touchdowns before the end of the first half. On a beautiful pass down the sideline, Park City senior quarterback Jack Skidmore found his wide receiver and fellow senior Jake Kohn for the Miners second score of the game and a 14-0 lead. Then, Miner running back Dylan Bauer needed only two run plays to go 45 yards for another Park City touchdown with 5:14 left in the half.
With the half coming to a close, Mountain View looked to score, moving the ball into the Miner’s half of the field. The drive was halted on a Bruin fumble that was recovered by Park City.
The score at the half stood 21-0 in favor of the Miners.
The second half began much the same way it had ended. Mountain View struggled to move the ball down the field on the stout Miner defense. Park City’s offense contrasted Mountain View’s offensive struggles with another quick score from Bauer when he fought his way at the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown run.
As the Bruins continued to fight to put points on the board, the Miners continued their offensive onslaught. Skidmore again put his arm on display, finding Mark Mccurdy for an easy 75-yard touchdown pass, putting Park City in front 35-0.
Mountain View finally put points on the board in the fourth quarter when their quarterback Duce Anderson connected with junior wide receiver David Hair for a pair of touchdown passes. Following both scores, the Bruins went for two, converting each time. Not to be outdone, Park City found Bauer for another score of their own. As the game came to a close the Miners held a commanding 42-16 lead.
Mountain View will look to bounce back when they go on the road to face Stansbury next week. Park City will seek to remain unbeaten when they return home to play Ben Lomond.