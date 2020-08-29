For some, even within the Payson community, the hiring of the extremely successful Lion wrestling coach Jeb Clark as the new head football coach seemed puzzling.
But Clark wants everyone to know that while he’s more known for wrestling, he’s got a strong football background. And when he was asked by the Payson administration to “help with the football program” Clark had a different answer. He didn’t want to just help, he wanted to lead the program.
“I played football and wrestled in high school," Clark said. "I just wrestled in college and that’s what I’m more known for. But I have a football background and my Dad was a head football coach at three different high schools (Delta, Spanish Fork and Virgin Valley in Mesquite, Nevada).”
In fact, football was a big part of the Clark family life sometimes to the chagrin of his mother Jolene Clark.
“I remember how my Mom used to hate how at church how my Dad and I would always be drawing up football plays in sacrament meeting,” Clark said.
Clark will also rely on the wisdom of his father David Clark as he takes on the challenge of building up the Payson program. The elder Clark will be the offensive coordinator.
“My intention was for both of us to coordinate the offense but when the season started I realized there were a lot of administrative tasks with being the head football coach," Jeb Clark said. "I just needed him to take on that responsibility completely, so I could concentrate a bit more on that."
When Jeb Clark gets frustrated his father is always there to calm him down and bring perspective.
“He’s definitely a calming influence," Jeb Clark said. "The kids really love him and he just keeps things in perspective and about the kids.”
And certainly the Payson wrestling community knows of the older Clark, as he has assisted Jeb Clark for many years.
Payson, like Timpanogos and Cottonwood in 5A, have taken the road of independence which means the Lion program is not beholden to a region schedule. It has allowed Clark to schedule teams that might help his team be more competitive.
Still, the treading has been tough as Payson dropped its first three games of the season to 4A Canyon View (40-13), 3A Manti (51-21) and then 3A Richfield, 20-7, on Friday night.
The Lions had hope for victory Friday night against Richfield as Taysen Houser hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Braxton Monroe. The point after by Zachary Robbins split the uprights and left the score tied 7-7 going into the final stanza. But the Wildcats scored twice to deny the Lions their first victory.
“Our numbers are up and we have a lot of really good athletes in the program right now," Jeb Clark said. "The big problem is a lot of them have little to zero football experience.”
On top of that, Lion quarterback Kaden Nielsen tore his ACL ligament after leading Payson to three first-half scores against Manti the week before. Payson just trailed by a touchdown at intermission but the injury was hard to overcome in that Lion loss to the Templars.
For David Clark, it’s been fun to be both involved with coaching football again and working alongside his son as he learns a new coaching challenge.
“It’s a different dynamic," David Clark said. "I don’t think he (Jeb Clark) understood completely the organizational aspect of being a head football coach. It’s way different than wrestling.
“We have a great relationship. It’s been kind of fun to see how he’s handled things. He comes up with some really bizarre ideas and sometimes I have to tone him down a bit.
“It’s been a bit harder in Payson for sure. They haven’t had the success. But Jeb does tie a lot of things to wrestling. He tells the players it’s a matter of attitude. You don’t have to win every game and win every battle, you just have to have a great attitude. We’re having fun. And the kids are just excited to play. He (Jeb Clark) brings a great attitude and makes it fun. We’re a pretty happy group.”
The older Clark is also bringing in some traditions that were used when he last coached football at Spanish Fork as an assistant coach to Everett Kelepolo such as starting some players that might not start or play a lot on the very first play of the game. And Clark drew up a trick play for the occasion.
As the old adage goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it was built,” and the Clark father-son duo hope to change the Lion gridiron fortunes while having a lot of fun on the way.