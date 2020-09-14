To no one’s great surprise, Region 4 teams dominated the first Class 6A rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association on Monday.
Five of the top six teams in the 6A rankings are from Region 4, led by Pleasant Grove at No. 1, American Fork at No. 2, Skyridge at No. 3, Corner Canyon at No. 4 and Lone Peak at No. 6.
All of those teams are 5-0 heading into region play, which begins on Friday. In fact, the six Region 4 teams — including 3-2 Westlake, which is ranked No. 18 — have combined to outscore their opponents 1,167 to 349 in the preseason.
The marquee game this Friday will be No. 2 American Fork at No. 3 Skyridge, pitting Caveman senior quarterback Maddux Madsen (27 touchdown passes) against Falcons sophomore McCae Hillstead (17 passing TDs, 6 rushing). In addition, No. 1 Pleasant Grove travels to No. 3 Corner Canyon and No. 6 Lone Peak is at Westlake.
Salem Hills, which went into last year’s state playoffs as the No. 1 team, is the top squad in the Class 5A ranks, followed by Skyline, Brighton, Wasatch and Orem. Lehi is No. 6, Maple Mountain No. 8 and Springville No. 10. Timpview, which has played a very difficult preseason schedule, is just 1-3 so far and ranked at No. 13.
The top Utah Valley team in Class 4A is Mountain View at No. 8, while Sky View leads the 4A rankings. American Leadership Academy is 3-2 and No. 11 in the Class 3A rankings.
This is the second year the UHSAA has turned to a RPI system to seed the state playoffs, which begin in late October.
View the full rankings at http://uhsaa.org/rpi .