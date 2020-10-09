The Pleasant Grove football team’s three-game losing streak finally came to an end.
On Thursday night, the Vikings defeated Westlake, 26-18, on the road to pick up the team’s first region victory of the season.
With the win, Pleasant Grove improved to 6-3 on the year while Westlake fell to 3-6. The loss marked the sixth straight defeat for the Thunder.
Viking senior running back and linebacker Porter Connors was pleased to regain momentum that Pleasant Grove had lost in its defeats over the past three weeks.
“We knew Westlake thought we were they’re one chance of getting a win in region” Conners said. “So we knew we had to come out strong and get the W and get the momentum heading into Lone Peak.”
Both teams struggled to gain momentum in the opening quarter with neither putting points on the board while combining for five punts.
On the first play of the second quarter Pleasant Grove broke the scoreless tie when sophomore quarterback Dave Brinton scrambled for 24 yards to put the Vikings on top 7-0.
Westlake got on the board its very next drive. The Thunder took advantage of good field position, scoring a 42-yard field goal off the foot of senior kicker Mason Bangerter.
The game got sloppy from there as both teams fought to maintain possession. In less than seven-and-a-half minutes, each team turned the ball over twice.
Pleasant Grove managed to keep possession long enough to find the end zone one more time and go up 13-3 at the half.
Both teams’ turnover woes continued into the second half. Connors felt the Vikings could make improvements in preparation for next week.
“We have just got to be assignment sound, get the snaps right, just execute well and know the plays,” Connors said.
Pleasant Grove managed to execute well on a couple of its drives in the second half, extending its lead and scoring two touchdowns to go up 26-9.
The Vikings’ final touchdown came on a trick play involving twin brothers Rex and Porter Conners. Rex Conners caught a backward pass behind the line of scrimmage, before finding his twin brother Porter Connors down the field for a 28-yard score.
“That’s just a play we’ve pretty much ran our whole lives and it’s just a twin connection," Porter Connors said. "I just fake the block and release for the touchdown.”
Despite the Conners duo forcing the Thunder into a 17-point deficit, Westlake was not about to give up.
The Thunder forced the Vikings into a safety before driving 55 yards for a touchdown. Westlake junior running back Kanyon Lee punched it in, rushing for a 1-yard score.
Westlake’s comeback fell short when its onside kick attempt failed, allowing Pleasant Grove to run out the clock.
Both teams will go on the road next week with Pleasant Grove facing Lone Peak and Westlake playing Skyridge.
The games are both scheduled to take place on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.