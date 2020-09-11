The Pleasant Grove football team relies heavily on senior athletes like Rex Connors and Spencer Tauteoli to contribute on both sides of the ball, so sometimes the Vikings try to find ways to give them a breather.
But when their team needs them the most — like it did in an overtime barn-burner at Lehi Friday night — Connors and Tauteoli weren't going to let Pleasant Grove down.
"Once they needed us, they put us back in and we just pounded," Connors said. "You've got to step up and make a play. I'm down to do what I can for the team."
Connors scored the game-tying 2-point conversion with 27 seconds left in the game, then pounded the ball all the way down to the 1-yard line in the extra period before Tauteoli scored the 1-yard walkoff touchdown that gave the Vikings the 35-29 overtime victory over the Pioneers.
"Lehi is a good team," Pleasant Grove head coach Mark Wootton said. "We weren't playing well and didn't have a lot of momentum, so to be able to pull that one out was pretty amazing. Our kids had to play their guts out to get that win."
The Vikings appeared to be in deep trouble as they got shut out for most of the second half and trailed by eight points when Lehi scored with two-and-a-half minutes left in the game.
The final drive almost got stopped before it got started as Pleasant Grove faced a fourth-and-1 from its own 30-yard, but Viking sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt picked up the necessary yardage on a quarterback sneak.
With less than a minute to play, Leavitt was sacked and Pleasant Grove faced a second-and-17 from the Pioneer 40-yard line. On the next play, however, Leavitt lofted a perfect bomb to junior receiver Darrius Clemons for the 40-yard TD, drawing the Vikings to within two points.
When Pleasant Grove lined up for the 2-point conversion, Connors had a message for his guys.
"Getting lined up, I told them who were lead blocking that they better block their butts off because I was following them," Connors said. "I said I wasn't going down, that I was scoring. Luckily I didn't have to do anything and just walked in for the two-point conversion."
He ended up sweeping in untouched around the right end of the Viking line to tie the game and force overtime.
"He came through when we needed a play," Wootton said. "He was gassed. He plays so hard that he does fatigue because his effort is so incredible on every play. He came through at the end."
Lehi started with the ball but a holding call put the Pioneers in a deep hole of their own. When the home team tried to go for the home run ball in the end zone, it ended up getting intercepted by Pleasant Grove senior cornerback Cooper Camberlango.
The meant all the Vikings needed was points to get the win but Connors wasn't content with just setting up for a field goal.
He ended up running the ball four straight times, powering down to the 1-yard line before getting rolled up on and having to leave the game.
Tauteoli, who had also scored the first TD for Pleasant Grove, followed the Viking line to cross the final three feet into the end zone, sparking an enthusiastic Viking celebration.
"I wanted to end the game and go home but I came up a little short," Connors said. "But Spencer pounded it in, so it was all good. Close games are the most fun because of the energy. When you make big plays, everyone goes wild. It's just fun."
Wootton said he loved seeing his guys be able to enjoy that moment.
"It was fun to see," Wootton said. "This is such a weird time. You don't know how they are functioning at times. They are losing out on a lot of things but we've played five games and that's a miracle to me. Hopefully we can keep moving on."
He also had high praise for Connors and what he was able to do for Pleasant Grove.
"Rex Connors is the best player in the state," Wootton said. "I don't know how he doesn't have an offer from every college in the state of Utah because he is that good. He is legit."
The conclusion was just the last in a series of wild swings of momentum that saw both teams put together sequences of great play.
Lehi got the first points on a 41-yard field goal by senior Carson Weber, then extended the lead when the Pioneer special teams blocked a Viking punt and senior defensive back Izak Harward took it 25 yards for the touchdown.
The home team left some points on the field, however, when the extra point sailed wide — and this was a game where every point counted.
It was at that point where the Pleasant Grove run game and defense simply took over.
The Vikings ran the ball 14 times in their next three possessions and all three turned into touchdowns — one by Tauteoli, one by Connors and one by senior Porter Connors.
Pleasant Grove had a 21-9 lead at halftime but instead of sticking to the ground game that had been so effective, the Vikings elected to call a lot of pass plays in the second half.
When those didn't work, partly because Leavitt missed time this week due to quarantine, Lehi got great field position and took advantage.
The Pioneers got a touchdown on a 2-yard run by senior running back Chandler Jenkins, then took the lead on a reverse pass as senior wide receiver Isaiah Tauai found junior wide receiver Isaac Dayley wide open for a 39-yard touchdown.
Although Lehi missed two more chances for points by failing to convert a 2-point conversion and having a field goal attempt hit the upright, the Pioneers still extended the lead when senior quarterback Creyton Cooper hit Tauai for an 8-yard TD.
That set the stage for the dramatic conclusion as Pleasant Grove found a way to rally.
"The kids battled and fought and did a great job," Wootton said.
The Vikings (5-0) face a huge test next week when they head on the road to take on the defending 6A state champs at Corner Canyon on Sept. 18, while Lehi (3-2, 1-0) next plays at Provo on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.