It took everything the Pleasant Grove football team had to fight off a Maple Mountain comeback in the waning minutes of a 19-14 victory on Friday night.
With just over five minutes to go, the Golden Eagles kept their hopes alive when they picked off Viking sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt on the Maple Mountain 11-yard line. Pleasant Grove’s stout defense had to be called on for one last stop.
With 2:47 on the game clock, the Vikings came up with the stop they needed when Viking senior Carter Merrill intercepted a deep pass from Maple Mountain quarterback Tyler Nelson to all but seal the game.
Despite a scoreless second half, Pleasant Grove’s defense made the right plays down the stretch to win. After complimenting the gutsy performance of his defense, Viking head coach Mark Wootton said, “We just did enough to hang on.”
Wootton blamed Pleasant Grove’s scoreless second half on their physical condition.
“We’ve got to be in better shape,” Wootton said. “We had some injuries and we just got to fight through it.”
The Viking offense was impressive in the first half, scoring touchdowns on its first three drives. Although Maple Mountain blocked two Viking extra points, Pleasant Grove led the visitors, 19-0, with no sign of letting up.
But the Golden Eagles had other plans in mind, preventing the Viking offense from scoring for the rest of the game while at the same time putting together their own 75-yard touchdown drive.
The drive lasted a mere 36 seconds and was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Nelson to Kyson Hall, putting Maple Mountain on the board just before halftime.
The second half proved to be a defensive battle. The Golden Eagles scored the lone touchdown of the half when Nelson found Hall again, this time for 16 yards and the score.
Both teams now prepare for games as Maple Mountain (1-1) will face off against Timpanogos on Aug. 28, and Pleasant Grove (2-0) will welcome Jordan to their field on the same evening.
Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.