Once Pleasant Grove figured out its passing game, it was trouble for Wasatch.
The Vikings came out on top Friday night in a battle of two undefeated teams, burning the Wasps big through the air in the second quarter on their way to an easy 36-10 win on Friday.
Wasatch, stepping up a classification from 5A to 6A for the game, gave the Vikings early trouble with its blitzing defense and no-huddle offense. But former BYU offensive coordinator Brandon Doman, who is calling the plays for Pleasant Grove, reached into his bag of tricks for some well-designed actions that got results in the second quarter.
“We just started spreading the ball around,” PG coach Mark Wootton said. “They were trying to blitz a lot of people. They were bringing too many so we started to do more max protection. Giving our quarterback a little more time helped. When they started bringing pressure our kids adjusted and made the right plays.”
The Wasatch no-huddle offense kept Pleasant Grove off-balance in the first quarter and the Vikings managed just a 23-yard Oscar Ortiz field goal for a 3-0 lead. The PG offense got untracked through the air in the second quarter, scoring three times.
On a third down-and-long situation, the Vikings faked the screen action and Sam Leavitt found freshman Jace Doman wide open on the other side of the field for a 67-yard scoring play and a 9-0 lead. On PG’s next possession, Leavitt connected with Isaac Vaha, and the big tight end rumbled into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown and a 16-0 advantage.
“Their corners kept bailing really fast so the quick game on the outside was wide open,” Leavitt said. “That’s what we kept going to. They we ran an out-and-up, the corner bit and we had a touchdown. I love the play-calling in this offense and we have a ton of personnel. Coach Doman makes it really easy for me to know what we’re doing and what the other team is doing. He’s the main dude that make me play great.”
Spencer Tauteoli’s third-down sack gave PG good field position after a Wasatch punt and the Vikings scored again, this time on a halfback pass from Rex Connors to Porter Connors and the home team took a 23-0 lead.
Wasatch put together a 15-play drive to end the half and finished off with a 26-yard field goal from Ashton Southam to get on the board but still trailed 23-3 at halftime.
Wasatch caught PG by surprise to start the second half and recovered an onside kick. But the Wasps ended up turning the ball over on downs. Pleasant Grove managed a nice 12-play drive in response, scoring on a 1-yard run by Tauteoli for a 29-6 lead.
The Vikings final score came in the fourth quarter when Leavitt threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yarder to Darrius Clemons for a 36-3 advantage.
“Going 4-0 to start the season, that’s what you hope to do,” Wootton said. “We just need to get in better shape and get healthy because it gets crazy here right away.”
Wootton was referring to Region 4, whose six teams have posted a combined 23-1 record in the first four weeks of the season.
Pleasant Grove (4-0) travels to Lehi next Friday while Wasatch (3-1) hosts Spanish Fork to open Region 8 play.