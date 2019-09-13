Putting their perfect 4-0 record on the line, Pleasant Grove football showcased their skills as they celebrated homecoming Friday night. The game pitted the Vikings against the Madison High Bobcats. The visitors’ trek from Rexburg proved to be a disappointing one as they lost to the Vikings 35-7.
The game began with both teams’ defenses performing at high levels. Pleasant Grove moved the ball into Bobcat territory multiple times before finally breaking through the defense for a touchdown on a run play that saw junior wide receiver Rex Connors run the ball down the sideline for 26 yards and the score. The speedy Connors was not done scoring as he returned a punt 65 yards for another touchdown, helping the Vikings extend their lead to 14-0.
Before the half came to a close Madison managed to get onto the board. The visitors from Idaho found the endzone on a pass over the middle from Easton Cordero to Joe Lundin who cut his way to the goal line for the Bobcats’ first score.
The second half started out in the Vikings favor as they quickly halted the Bobcats on their visitors’ first drive of the second half. Pleasant Grove then took care of business on the offensive end when Evan Robinson powered his way into the endzone on a 7-yard run for the Vikings.
The Vikings scored again on the first play of the fourth quarter on a Caleb Campbell 5-yard touchdown play. Pleasant Grove added to their dominant second half performance when junior fullback Dane Doman pushed his way past the goal line with nearly seven and a half minutes left to play. Doman’s touchdown was the last score of the game extending the Vikings lead to 35-7.
Pleasant Grove will look to stay unbeaten next week when they face Corner Canyon in a Region 4 showdown.