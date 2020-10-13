Lone Peak football at American Fork
American Fork quarterback Maddux Marsden is tackles by Luke Durfy (5) and Jacob Hogan (44) at American Fork High on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in American Fork, Utah.

 Ari Davis

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best football teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (8-1, 3-1 Region 4)

Jonah Heimuli with 4 TD passes to Weston Covey in win at AF

2. Skyridge (7-2, 2-2 Region 4)

Falcons led early but couldn’t finish the deal against Corner Canyon

3. American Fork (7-2, 2-2 Region 4)

Madsen's 357 passing yards and 4 TD’s not enough vs. Lone Peak

4. Salem Hills (7-1, 3-1 Region 8)

Defense led the way in shutout of Wasatch

5. Orem (3-2, 1-0 Region 7)

Due to COVID-19 and cancellations, Tigers haven't played since Sept. 11

