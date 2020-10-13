Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best football teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (8-1, 3-1 Region 4)
Jonah Heimuli with 4 TD passes to Weston Covey in win at AF
2. Skyridge (7-2, 2-2 Region 4)
Falcons led early but couldn’t finish the deal against Corner Canyon
3. American Fork (7-2, 2-2 Region 4)
Madsen's 357 passing yards and 4 TD’s not enough vs. Lone Peak
4. Salem Hills (7-1, 3-1 Region 8)
Defense led the way in shutout of Wasatch
5. Orem (3-2, 1-0 Region 7)
Due to COVID-19 and cancellations, Tigers haven't played since Sept. 11