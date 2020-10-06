Lone Peak football vs. Orem 13
Buy Now

Lone Peak High School Knights wide receiver Weston Covey scores on a 6-yard pass against the Orem High School Tigers in Highland, Utah, on Friday, September 11, 2020. (Jay Drowns, Special to the Herald)

 Jay Drowns

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best football teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (7-1, 2-1 Region 4)

John Henry Daley with 4.5 sacks and 5 TFL’s in win over Skyridge.

2. Skyridge (7-1, 2-1 Region 4)

Falcons scored first but lost at Lone Peak 37-20.

3. American Fork (7-1, 5-1 Region 4)

First three Caveman TD’s were scored by the defense in 41-20 win over PG.

4. Wasatch (6-1, 3-0 Region 8)

Wasps get back to action Thursday with a big game against Salem Hills.

5. Salem Hills (6-1, 2-1 Region 8)

Jarret Elmer accounted for four TD’s (3 passing, 1 rushing) in win against Provo.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!