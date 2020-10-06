Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best football teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (7-1, 2-1 Region 4)
John Henry Daley with 4.5 sacks and 5 TFL’s in win over Skyridge.
2. Skyridge (7-1, 2-1 Region 4)
Falcons scored first but lost at Lone Peak 37-20.
3. American Fork (7-1, 5-1 Region 4)
First three Caveman TD’s were scored by the defense in 41-20 win over PG.
4. Wasatch (6-1, 3-0 Region 8)
Wasps get back to action Thursday with a big game against Salem Hills.
5. Salem Hills (6-1, 2-1 Region 8)
Jarret Elmer accounted for four TD’s (3 passing, 1 rushing) in win against Provo.