Here is a look at who the Daily Herald sees as the Top 5 football teams in Utah Valley heading into 2020 (Last year’s record in parenthesis):
1. Orem (10-4)Defending 5A champs going for four in a row
2. American Fork (10-5)Cavemen have been 6A runner-up two straight seasons
3. Salem Hills (11-2)Skyhawks will score a lot of points in 2020
4. Timpview (11-4)T-Birds open with Lone Peak on Friday
5. Pleasant Grove (8-4)Vikings have a ton of talent this season
Teams to watch: Lone Peak, Skyridge, Lehi, Provo, Wasatch, Maple Mountain