5A Football State Championship - Orem vs Timpview 20
Buy Now

Orem wide receiver Jaxon Williams (22) celebrates his touchdown with strong safety Buju Tuisavura (3) during the 5A state championship between the Orem Golden Tigers and the Timpview Thunderbirds held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here is a look at who the Daily Herald sees as the Top 5 football teams in Utah Valley heading into 2020 (Last year’s record in parenthesis):

1. Orem (10-4)Defending 5A champs going for four in a row

2. American Fork (10-5)Cavemen have been 6A runner-up two straight seasons

3. Salem Hills (11-2)Skyhawks will score a lot of points in 2020

4. Timpview (11-4)T-Birds open with Lone Peak on Friday

5. Pleasant Grove (8-4)Vikings have a ton of talent this season

Teams to watch: Lone Peak, Skyridge, Lehi, Provo, Wasatch, Maple Mountain

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!