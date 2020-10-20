Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best high school football teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (9-1, 4-1 Region 4)
Linebacker Luke Durfey has eight TD runs this season.
2. Skyridge (8-2, 3-2 Region 4)
McCae Hillstead accounted for six touchdowns in rout of Westlake.
3. American Fork (7-3, 2-3 Region 4)
Cavemen can score but couldn’t stop Corner Canyon in 53-32 loss.
4. Maple Mountain (7-2, 4-1 Region 8)
Golden Eagles with an interception in each OT to top Salem Hills.
5. Orem (4-2, 2-0 Region 7)
First game in a month: Tigers hold on to beat Lehi 31-28.