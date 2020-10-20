Lone Peak football vs. Skyridge
Lone Peak's Luke Durfey carries the ball up the field during the 37-20 Knight win over Skyridge in Highland on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

 Tom Ripplinger, Herald correspondent

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best high school football teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (9-1, 4-1 Region 4)

Linebacker Luke Durfey has eight TD runs this season.

2. Skyridge (8-2, 3-2 Region 4)

McCae Hillstead accounted for six touchdowns in rout of Westlake.

3. American Fork (7-3, 2-3 Region 4)

Cavemen can score but couldn’t stop Corner Canyon in 53-32 loss.

4. Maple Mountain (7-2, 4-1 Region 8)

Golden Eagles with an interception in each OT to top Salem Hills.

5. Orem (4-2, 2-0 Region 7)

First game in a month: Tigers hold on to beat Lehi 31-28.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

