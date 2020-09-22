American Fork football at Skyridge 05
Skyridge's lineman coach talks to his players after coming off the field during the game against American Fork at Skyridge High on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Lehi. Ari Davis, Special to the Daily Herald

 Ari Davis

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best footballteams in Utah Valley right now: 

1. Skyridge (6-0, 1-0 Region 4)

Falcons sent a message with 41-9 win vs. American Fork.

2. Lone Peak (6-0, 1-0 Region 4)

It's the Knights turn to take on Corner Canyon.

3. Salem Hills (5-0, 1-0 Region 8)

Jarret Elmer threw six TD passes in 41-34 win vs. Spanish Fork.

4. American Fork (5-1, 0-1 Region 4)

Cavemen sputtered on offense in loss to Skyridge.

5. Pleasant Grove (5-1, 0-1 Region 4)

Vikings lost to Corner Canyon, Skyridge is next.

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

