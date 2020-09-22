Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best footballteams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Skyridge (6-0, 1-0 Region 4)
Falcons sent a message with 41-9 win vs. American Fork.
2. Lone Peak (6-0, 1-0 Region 4)
It's the Knights turn to take on Corner Canyon.
3. Salem Hills (5-0, 1-0 Region 8)
Jarret Elmer threw six TD passes in 41-34 win vs. Spanish Fork.
4. American Fork (5-1, 0-1 Region 4)
Cavemen sputtered on offense in loss to Skyridge.
5. Pleasant Grove (5-1, 0-1 Region 4)
Vikings lost to Corner Canyon, Skyridge is next.