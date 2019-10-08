Provo football at Salem Hills 2


Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:

1. Skyridge (6-1, 2-1)

Late Emmitt Call to Mitchell Anderson touchdown leads Falcons past Lone Peak

2. Provo (6-2, 4-0)

Harward was a big-play machine as Provo knocked Salem Hills from ranks of unbeatens.

3. Salem Hills (7-1, 3-1)

Skyhawks will try to get back on track on Thursday at Wasatch

4. American Fork (5-3, 2-1)

Maddux Madsen with four TD passes, one rush TD in 38-26 win against PG

T5. Lone Peak (5-3, 1-2)

Knights have lost their past two games in the final minute

T5. Orem (4-3, 3-0)

Tigers have the state’s best player in Noah Sewell and are on a roll

