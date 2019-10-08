Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:
1. Skyridge (6-1, 2-1)
Late Emmitt Call to Mitchell Anderson touchdown leads Falcons past Lone Peak
2. Provo (6-2, 4-0)
Harward was a big-play machine as Provo knocked Salem Hills from ranks of unbeatens.
3. Salem Hills (7-1, 3-1)
Skyhawks will try to get back on track on Thursday at Wasatch
4. American Fork (5-3, 2-1)
Maddux Madsen with four TD passes, one rush TD in 38-26 win against PG
T5. Lone Peak (5-3, 1-2)
Knights have lost their past two games in the final minute
T5. Orem (4-3, 3-0)
Tigers have the state’s best player in Noah Sewell and are on a roll