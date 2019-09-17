Here’s a look at our Top 5 high school football teams in the valley after Week 5:
1. Pleasant Grove (5-0)
Vikings picked up program win No. 400 by beating Madison (Idaho) 35-7
2. Lone Peak (4-1)
Knights rallied from 21 points down to tie the game but lost to powerful Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 28-21
3. Skyridge (4-0)
Falcons with two defensive scores in a big win at Orem
4. Salem Hills (5-0)
Skyhawks are 5-0 for first time in school history after 28-14 win at Highland
5. (tie) Mountain View (5-0)
Bruins still rolling after 42-10 win at Uintah to open Region 10 play
5. (tie) Provo (4-1)
Bulldogs in great position in Region 8 after win at Springville