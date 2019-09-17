Pleasant Grove football
Buy Now

The Pleasant Grove Vikings lineup for a kickoff against Madison, Idaho on Friday, September 13, 2019.

 Tom Ripplinger, Special to the Daily Herald

Here’s a look at our Top 5 high school football teams in the valley after Week 5:

1. Pleasant Grove (5-0)

Vikings picked up program win No. 400 by beating Madison (Idaho) 35-7

2. Lone Peak (4-1)

Knights rallied from 21 points down to tie the game but lost to powerful Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 28-21

3. Skyridge (4-0)

Falcons with two defensive scores in a big win at Orem

4. Salem Hills (5-0)

Skyhawks are 5-0 for first time in school history after 28-14 win at Highland

5. (tie) Mountain View (5-0)

Bruins still rolling after 42-10 win at Uintah to open Region 10 play

5. (tie) Provo (4-1)

Bulldogs in great position in Region 8 after win at Springville

Follow Darnell Dickson on Twitter @darnellwrites or e-mail him at ddickson@heraldextra.com.

Darnell Dickson, who has been covering sports in Utah since 1989 (with a detour to Nebraska for three years somewhere in there), is currently the BYU football columnist and BYU men’s basketball beat writer.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!