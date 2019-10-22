Provo football vs. Payson 4
Provo receiver Alex Myles-Mills gets pulled down by the jersey during the 35-3 Bulldog win over Payson in Provo on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

 Jared Lloyd, Daily Herald

Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:

1. Provo (8-2)

Bulldogs have won six of past seven games heading into the playoffs.

2. Salem Hills (9-1) Skyhawks are No. 1 5A seed but lost to Provo straight up.

3. Skyridge (7-2)

Falcons have a tough road and could play Lone Peak in 6A second round.

4. Timpview (7-3)

T-Birds defense will be hard for Timpanogos to overcome in 5A first round.

T5. Lehi (7-3)

The Manookin-Cooper duo has combined for 43 touchdowns for Pioneers.

T5. Mountain View (8-2)

Bruins get No. 7 seed and first round bye in 4A playoffs.

