Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 8:
1. Provo (8-2)
Bulldogs have won six of past seven games heading into the playoffs.
2. Salem Hills (9-1) Skyhawks are No. 1 5A seed but lost to Provo straight up.
3. Skyridge (7-2)
Falcons have a tough road and could play Lone Peak in 6A second round.
4. Timpview (7-3)
T-Birds defense will be hard for Timpanogos to overcome in 5A first round.
T5. Lehi (7-3)
The Manookin-Cooper duo has combined for 43 touchdowns for Pioneers.
T5. Mountain View (8-2)
Bruins get No. 7 seed and first round bye in 4A playoffs.