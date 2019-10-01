Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 7:
1. Salem Hills (7-0, 3-0)
Elmer accounts for five TD’s and Skyhawks defense dominates in 35-7 win at Springville
2. Skyridge (5-1, 1-1)
Malae Tanuvasa’s 100-yard interception return was highlight but Falcons fall from ranks of unbeaten
3. Pleasant Grove (6-1, 1-1)
Pleasant Grove scores twice in fourth quarter for 28-27 upset of Skyridge
4. Lone Peak (5-2, 1-1)
Corner Canyon scores in final two seconds to edge Knights in big 6A showdown
5. Provo (5-2, 3-0)
Bulldogs with big matchup against Salem Hills for Region 8 lead on Friday