Here’s a look at our Top 5 football teams in the valley after Week 7:

1. Salem Hills (7-0, 3-0)

Elmer accounts for five TD’s and Skyhawks defense dominates in 35-7 win at Springville

2. Skyridge (5-1, 1-1)

Malae Tanuvasa’s 100-yard interception return was highlight but Falcons fall from ranks of unbeaten

3. Pleasant Grove (6-1, 1-1)

Pleasant Grove scores twice in fourth quarter for 28-27 upset of Skyridge

4. Lone Peak (5-2, 1-1)

Corner Canyon scores in final two seconds to edge Knights in big 6A showdown

5. Provo (5-2, 3-0)

Bulldogs with big matchup against Salem Hills for Region 8 lead on Friday

